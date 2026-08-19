Jenna Fischer And Co. Thought They’d Made It When The Office Got Picked Up. They Were Humbled By A Seinfeld Star

The Office is still considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, even years after it ended. That status wasn't always so clear, however. Like many shows that are just starting out, it took a while for the beloved workplace comedy to find its footing, and its fame. When NBC picked up the series for Season 2 back in 2005, Jenna Fischer and co. thought they had finally made it. Until they were humbled by none other than a Seinfeld star.

Fischer appeared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, where she reflected on her career so far. She and the Modern Family favorite got to talking about paparazzi encounters at one point, and Fischer recalled a funny story from The Office’s early days.

After the NBC sitcom was picked up for Season 2, the actress said she, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, and Phyllis Smith decided to have a “ladies’ lunch” to celebrate. They opted for The Ivy, a famous LA hotspot known for paparazzi encounters, hoping to get some press. However, they encountered a couple of problems when they got there.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

So we requested a room on the patio. We got there, there was some problem, they put us in the back by the kitchen. We didn’t get our patio seat. Fine, whatever. As we’re leaving, the paparazzi come running. And we were like, ‘It’s happening! Oh my God, it’s happening!’ And they just run right past us down to take a picture of someone in [gift shop] KITSON through the windows.

I love that they wanted to go to a hotspot just to try to get noticed by paparazzi, and I can’t say I blame them. The Office was still new. What better way to try out their new star power than by seeing if they could get some paparazzi shots? The fact is, they not only didn’t get the table they requested, but the paparazzi ignored them completely for another star.

As it turns out, it was a Seinfeld star who humbled the ladies of The Office.

They come back. This guy comes back, looking at his camera. And we’re like, ‘We can still make this moment happen.’ And so we say, ‘Oh, who was that?’ And they go, ‘Jason Alexander.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh! Jason Alexander. Okay. Seinfeld. That’s a big deal. That’s pretty cool.’

It’s understandable the paparazzi would be more excited to take photos of someone like Jason Alexander at the time. George Costanza's funny moments on Seinfeld are some of the best moments of the series, and Seinfeld was less than 10 years out when The Office got off the ground. So, it's not surprising that he would get a whole group of paps following him. Since The Office was still so new, it also makes sense that they wouldn't be following the ladies, though this entire sequence of events sounds pretty hilarious.

The humbling did not end there. They were put in their place further by a lone member of the paparazzi.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then Angela, bless her heart, she goes, ‘Well, we are from NBC’s The Office.’ And the guy goes, ‘Are you serious? Are you serious? Can I give you my card? If you ever hear of anyone who is out and about, will you please call me? Anybody from NBC you want me to feature, just let me know.’ And we were like, ‘Yep. We gotcha.’ He’s like, ‘I’ll pay you.’

She didn't fully clarify, but it sounds like he merely thought Kinsey was admitting they worked in the offices of NBC, not on NBC’s newly minted sitcom The Office. If only he realized what was truly happening. I also wonder if this guy remembers this moment years later?

While one would think the paparazzi encounters would only get better as the show took off, most celebs know that isn't really what tends to happen. Fischer admitted that at the show’s peak, one person rear-ended her while trying to get someone’s picture.

So, I guess I take two lessons from this story: Being on a sitcom on NBC like Jason Alexander doesn't mean you'll get the same attention as Jason Alexander, and also, be careful what you wish for. There's never a dull day in the public eye.