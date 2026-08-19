Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Vets' Latest Majority Alliance May Already Be Collapsing

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 19th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Yash's HOH week was flipped on its head when Rick Devens used his Diamond Power of Veto, and it seems the vets are once again taking hold of Season 28. With Kamu Kirk on the block and the Vets forming a new majority alliance with F.A.P., it looked like they had a path to the endgame. Unfortunately, for them, it looks like it may not work out the way they hope.

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Melody And Mallory Realized They're At The Bottom Of The Totem Pole With The Mosh Pit

For those not watching Big Brother online, there's a new majority alliance called Mosh Pit, which consists of Dee Valladares, Rick Devens, Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew Campbell, Melody Morris and Mallory Aurichio. It's a solid group though, thanks to Barrett and Drew's messiness, it may be over after just one eviction, or maybe even sooner.

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Mallory and Melody were having some spirited conversations in private yesterday, and it was all about feeling betrayed by Drew and Barrett. They believed they'd had a solid group since the start, but we've seen in recent weeks that they trust the two boys less and less. The tipping point, however, seems to be when they clocked Barrett directly fed Dee information from an HOH room convo she wasn't a part of.

After that, Angela accidentally let slip that the Icons have been working with Barrett and Drew for a while, which was also something Melody and Mallory didn't know. Essentially, it's led to the realization that the Mosh Pit was not F.A.P joining with the Icons, but rather The Crossovers pulling in two extra Houseguests for numbers.

Being at the bottom of the alliance means you're expendable, and it isn't where you want to be if you want to win Big Brother. As such, it looks like the two women are plotting their next move, and it involves turning the tables on the vets and possibly starting another alliance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Melody And Mallory Flip On The Alliance Now, Or Will They Wait?

There's an opportunity for Melody and Mallory to flip on the Mosh Pit this week, with Angela up on the block. They discussed this already, and it seems the general consensus is they intend to take out Kamu if he's able to be evicted.

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Assuming Kamu wins the BB Blockbuster, this leaves an interesting scenario open if Haley Thogmartin and Angela are up for eviction. Melody and Mallory could be swing votes to save Haley, and then send Angela out the door. This would weaken the Icons and potentially gain them favor with those outside the alliance.

Realistically, however, I don't think Melody and Mallory will save Haley unless something major changes in their relationships. I haven't seen any of them speak since Haley's wild HOH, in which she went off on Melody and others. Plus, leaving Kamu and Haley together would allow an opportunity for them to take the two women's place in the Mosh Pit and put a target on their backs.

The best play, in my opinion, would be to work with the Mosh Pit for this week, and then push the following HOH to either get Devens or Dee out of the game. Basically, Melody and Mallory need to ensure Drew and Barrett are more reliant on them, and that won't happen with the Icons still in the house. This week wouldn't be the worst time to make a move and blow things up, but I think waiting until next week is far better.

We'll see if Mallory and Melody make any more moves for themselves as Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 28 is really flying by at this point, so make sure to stay on top of what's happening as we get closer to the finale with each passing day!