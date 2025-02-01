The Substance’s Makeup Lead Reveals The Two Words The Director Kept Repeating As They Designed Monstro Elisasue, And This Makes Sense
The makeup artist discusses the inspiration behind The Substance's most memorable creation.
In the best horror movies and psychological thrillers, every creature design tells a story, and Coralie Fargeat’s Oscar-nominated The Substance is no exception. The film’s makeup lead recently opened up about the intricate process behind designing Monstro Elisasue, the haunting yet deeply symbolic figure at the heart of the film. According to prosthetics boss Pierre Olivier Persin, Fargeat had two words she kept repeating throughout the design process for this creature, and I understand why.
Persin, the lead makeup artist on the flick, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Revenge helmer was adamant about a specific vision, emphasizing the character’s tragic nature over pure horror. The artist shared:
The team did an excellent job. The sad creature mashup of the two women clearly looks like a blender mix-up and evokes Elephant Man vibes. The sense of sadness, along with a feeling of euphoria during the film's final moments, is effectively conveyed through the incredible prosthetic work.
This meticulous approach extended beyond just the body. The design of Monstro’s head proved to be one of the biggest challenges, with the team struggling to find the perfect balance between horror and tragedy. Persin continued:
The France-born movie maker’s patience and attention to detail ensured that Monstro Elisasue was not just another horror villain but a fully realized character with depth and emotional weight. The final design strikes an unsettling balance, presenting a figure that is both terrifying and profoundly sorrowful. It serves as a visual representation of the film's themes of identity, transformation, and acceptance.
This effort has seemingly paid off, as The Substance made history alongside Nosferatu with the 2025 Academy Award nominations, breaking a long-standing tradition of the horror genre being overlooked during upcoming award shows season.
This isn’t the first time we’ve been given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into this modern horror masterpiece. The Substance's BTS featurette peeled back the curtain on just how much vision and effort Coralie Fargeat poured into the film, highlighting her immersive, hands-on approach to filmmaking. That’s precisely why I think the flick deserves all the attention it's getting.
If you haven’t had a chance to see what all the buzz is about, you’re in luck. The Substance is now available to watch at home with the streaming service Mubi. While you're at it, be sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule to discover what other highly anticipated upcoming horror films are coming to theaters soon.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
