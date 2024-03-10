As The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Gets A Release Date, The Franchise's Creator Explains How It'll Differ From The OG Film

Following the monumental box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which amassed over a billion dollars, Illumination Entertainment has officially greenlit a sequel. Given the original's remarkable performance, the decision to pursue a second film comes as no surprise. Nintendo's visionary, Shigeru Miyamoto, confirmed the news and shared light details on the follow-up to last year's record-breaking video game adaptation . According to a social media post, development for the upcoming video game adaptation is underway, with a release date set. Also, the creator also explained how the sequel will differ from the OG flick, and I think Mario fans should be pretty jazzed.

In a series of posts from Nintendo of America's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed what fans can expect from the next chapter in the Super Mario Bros. cinematic saga. The longtime game designer wrote:

We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories.

March 10th, affectionately known within the gaming community as "Mario Day" (a playful nod to the abbreviation MAR10 resembling Mario's name), brings with it this special announcement. That release date for the sequel also makes sense, given the length of animation development and the fact that the first flick had a spring date.

While marking the occasion, the game designer also hinted at the fact that the creative forces behind one of the ten greatest video game films ever are partnering with Nintendo again. However, this time, they are pledging to foster an even closer partnership throughout the creation of this new movie. The gaming guru wrote in a second post:

We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!

This is excellent news for fans of the original movie and the series, as a closer collaboration could ensure that the film really stays true to the roots of the source material. Although details about the sequel are still under wraps, lead actor Chris Pratt has hinted at future installments . The original Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credit scene, featuring the hatching of Mario's saddled dino Yoshi, suggests a wealth of possibilities for the next chapter. Indeed, the potential directions for the sequel seem boundless, opening up exciting prospects for the beloved universe of the Mushroom Kingdom.

In a video released by Nintendo, which you can see on the official YouTube account , Shigeru Miyamoto discussed the upcoming film, revealing that Nintendo has renewed its collaboration with Illumination for this animated endeavor, set in the "world of Super Mario Bros." He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in the massive success of the flick and celebrating the impact of the first film in making the franchise a cinematic success.

Chris Meledandri of Illumination also expressed his excitement in the video, appearing along with the game designer to confirm their continued journey in the world of Mario. He enthusiastically revealed:

I'm thrilled to be here alongside Miyamoto-san to officially announce our return to The Super Mario Bros. Our directors -- Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic -- and the very talented artists from Illumination Studios Paris, who brought the Mushroom Kingdom to life in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, have been busy at work storyboarding scenes and developing set designs for new environments. We start animation soon, and rest assured, we'll be obsessing over every detail to get it just right.

Intriguingly, Shigeru Miyamoto referred to the upcoming project as a new movie "based on the Super Mario Bros" without explicitly labeling it a sequel or Mario 2. This choice of words has left me with some questions. It raises the possibility that the next movie might take a unique approach, potentially venturing into new territory rather than following the traditional sequel path. With Nintendo playing a more significant role in the creative process this time, fans of the video game franchise have every reason to be excited about the upcoming cinematic adventure, regardless of its direction.