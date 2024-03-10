As The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Gets A Release Date, The Franchise's Creator Explains How It'll Differ From The OG Film
Here is some exciting news just in time for Mario Day!
Following the monumental box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which amassed over a billion dollars, Illumination Entertainment has officially greenlit a sequel. Given the original's remarkable performance, the decision to pursue a second film comes as no surprise. Nintendo's visionary, Shigeru Miyamoto, confirmed the news and shared light details on the follow-up to last year's record-breaking video game adaptation. According to a social media post, development for the upcoming video game adaptation is underway, with a release date set. Also, the creator also explained how the sequel will differ from the OG flick, and I think Mario fans should be pretty jazzed.
In a series of posts from Nintendo of America's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed what fans can expect from the next chapter in the Super Mario Bros. cinematic saga. The longtime game designer wrote:
March 10th, affectionately known within the gaming community as "Mario Day" (a playful nod to the abbreviation MAR10 resembling Mario's name), brings with it this special announcement. That release date for the sequel also makes sense, given the length of animation development and the fact that the first flick had a spring date.
While marking the occasion, the game designer also hinted at the fact that the creative forces behind one of the ten greatest video game films ever are partnering with Nintendo again. However, this time, they are pledging to foster an even closer partnership throughout the creation of this new movie. The gaming guru wrote in a second post:
This is excellent news for fans of the original movie and the series, as a closer collaboration could ensure that the film really stays true to the roots of the source material. Although details about the sequel are still under wraps, lead actor Chris Pratt has hinted at future installments. The original Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credit scene, featuring the hatching of Mario's saddled dino Yoshi, suggests a wealth of possibilities for the next chapter. Indeed, the potential directions for the sequel seem boundless, opening up exciting prospects for the beloved universe of the Mushroom Kingdom.
In a video released by Nintendo, which you can see on the official YouTube account, Shigeru Miyamoto discussed the upcoming film, revealing that Nintendo has renewed its collaboration with Illumination for this animated endeavor, set in the "world of Super Mario Bros." He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in the massive success of the flick and celebrating the impact of the first film in making the franchise a cinematic success.
Chris Meledandri of Illumination also expressed his excitement in the video, appearing along with the game designer to confirm their continued journey in the world of Mario. He enthusiastically revealed:
Intriguingly, Shigeru Miyamoto referred to the upcoming project as a new movie "based on the Super Mario Bros" without explicitly labeling it a sequel or Mario 2. This choice of words has left me with some questions. It raises the possibility that the next movie might take a unique approach, potentially venturing into new territory rather than following the traditional sequel path. With Nintendo playing a more significant role in the creative process this time, fans of the video game franchise have every reason to be excited about the upcoming cinematic adventure, regardless of its direction.
I'm intrigued to see the untitled Super Mario Bros. follow-up film when it hits theaters on April 3, 2026. In the meantime, fans can relive the original journey to the Mushroom Kingdom by watching the first movie, which is currently available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. For those interested in planning their next cinema adventures, our 2024 movie schedule offers a preview of other exciting films headed to a theater near you.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
