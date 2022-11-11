The Title Of Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Sequel Might Have Been Revealed Via Wrap Gifts

In 2021, two iconic monsters fought in Godzilla vs. Kong. So, where do we go from here? Production on the sequel has been underway, but we’ve certainly been curious about where the MonsterVerse franchise will be taking us next. For starters, it seems that with the release of some photos of production gifts, we may know the title of the 2024 release.

A Godzilla megafan took to Twitter to share findings of production gifts that have a possible title branding each of them. Hats, water bottles, shirts and posters are all calling the sequel Godzilla And Kong. Check it out:

Here's the production gifts for upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel will release in 2024 with new possibilities new title called "Godzilla and Kong". #GodzillaandKong2024 pic.twitter.com/OLQvas8JsLNovember 9, 2022 See more

Now that the monsters have fought it out, is it time for them to come together and be friends, perhaps against a greater threat (beyond the third act reveal of Mechagodzilla)? That sounds pretty awesome. When major productions like this one are filming, studios often make swag like this for the cast and crew to fondly remember their time on the project, and if real, all this merch may reveal the title of the movie.

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is being directed by Adam Wingard following the filmmaker previously helming 2021’s MonsterVerse movie. His prior credits include the V/H/S films, You’re Next, The Guest and 2016’s Blair Witch. Wingard is bringing along Dan Stevens as a new character in the MonsterVerse after the pair worked together on The Guest. Additionally, it’s expected that Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and more will be reprising their roles.

Production kicked off in Queensland, Australia over the summer in preparation of hitting the official release date on March 15, 2024 . Other major films expected to come out in March 2024 include Kung Fu Panda 4, Spinal Tap II, Disney’s live-action Snow White movie and A Quiet Place: Day One. For the time being, none of these movies share the exact same release date as the MonsterVerse sequel, giving it a chance to be another blockbuster for Warner Bros.

Along with this exciting release on the way, Japan is also set to release their own new Godzilla movie . The release is part of the 2023 movie releases , as it is set to come out on November 3 next year. Additionally, AppleTV is currently developing a live-action MonsterVerse series for the streaming service that has WandaVision director Matt Shakman attached . The series will explore a family’s journey to uncover the secrets of the Monarch organization following Godzilla and the Titans leveling the city of San Francisco.

"Godzilla And Kong" follows the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, which helped revitalize the box office in early 2021 as it earned $470 million worldwide, making the top ten highest grossing movies of the year after a major rough patch for the theatrical experience. We’ll continue to update you on what’s next for Godzilla and King Kong on the big screen here on CinemaBlend.