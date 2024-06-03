The Watchers Has Screened. See The First Reactions To Ishana Night Shyamalan’s New Horror Movie
M. Night Shyamalan's daughter makes her feature directorial debut.
At this point we’re all familiar with the work of M. Night Shyamalan, and — love him or hate him — his movies have been the topic of great conversation ever since Haley Joel Osment told us he sees dead people. Now there’s a new Shyamalan in the game, as Ishana Night Shyamalan prepares to make her feature directorial debut with The Watchers. The supernatural horror is being adapted from the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, and ahead of its June 14 release, some have been able to attend early screenings. So what are their reactions?
Moviegoers will no doubt be keeping an eye out for similarities between the father and daughter’s directing styles — are we in for a big plot twist? — but Ishana Night Shyamalan intends to distinguish herself from her father’s work. For one thing, she is inspired by fantasy and the work of Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazak. Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue is certainly happy with the final product, as she wrote on X (Twitter):
The movie stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, who becomes trapped in a forest and happens upon three strangers who say they are being watched and stalked at night. Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish says the movie overall leaves something to be desired, but The Watchers shows promise. McGrew also enjoys the Irish folklore aspect of it. In the critic’s words:
Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com praises the lead actress as well as the director’s debut effort. While this critic also says there are things to nitpick, Ishana Night Shyamalan clearly can tell a good story, and it will be exciting to see what her future holds. Jirak writes:
So what about that twist ending? Yes, The Watchers apparently does have one, though just like with her father’s movies, Ishana Night Shyamalan might get some mixed reactions about how well it lands, according to one moviegoer. @The_LifeOfDylan tweets that the movie gives off an eerie vibe, but the twist is bound to be divisive. They write:
X user @Direct_JM, meanwhile, is satisfied with the ending but finds the movie drags a little in the middle. The movie enthusiast writes:
The writer Beanz is also curious to see what people think of the twist, but overall he feels M. Night Shyamalan’s influence in his daughter’s creepy storytelling. Like others who have already seen the movie, Beanz says the Irish folklore is a big plus, writing:
While Ishana Night Shyamalan is clearly trying to make her own name in the horror realm, it does appear she’s picked up her father’s knack for storytelling and plot twists, so I’m excited to see what the conversation will be after more people watch The Watchers. The upcoming horror movie is set to hit the big screen on Friday, June 14, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release schedule to see what else is headed our way this summer.
