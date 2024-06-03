The Watchers Has Screened. See The First Reactions To Ishana Night Shyamalan’s New Horror Movie

At this point we’re all familiar with the work of M. Night Shyamalan , and — love him or hate him — his movies have been the topic of great conversation ever since Haley Joel Osment told us he sees dead people. Now there’s a new Shyamalan in the game, as Ishana Night Shyamalan prepares to make her feature directorial debut with The Watchers. The supernatural horror is being adapted from the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, and ahead of its June 14 release, some have been able to attend early screenings. So what are their reactions?

Moviegoers will no doubt be keeping an eye out for similarities between the father and daughter’s directing styles — are we in for a big plot twist ? — but Ishana Night Shyamalan intends to distinguish herself from her father’s work . For one thing, she is inspired by fantasy and the work of Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazak . Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue is certainly happy with the final product, as she wrote on X (Twitter) :

The Watchers is horrifying and a perfect outing for Ishana Night Shyamalan as a filmmaker and I am obsessed.

The movie stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, who becomes trapped in a forest and happens upon three strangers who say they are being watched and stalked at night. Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish says the movie overall leaves something to be desired, but The Watchers shows promise. McGrew also enjoys the Irish folklore aspect of it. In the critic’s words:

The Watchers unfortunately doesn’t live up to its full potential, but Ishana’s ability to craft uncanny moments shine through, esp during one key revelation. Nonetheless, it was refreshing to see more movies exploring the terrifying nature of Irish folklore.

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com praises the lead actress as well as the director’s debut effort. While this critic also says there are things to nitpick, Ishana Night Shyamalan clearly can tell a good story, and it will be exciting to see what her future holds. Jirak writes :

The Watchers is a strong feature debut for Ishana Night Shyamalan. She clearly has an eye for storytelling, and I look forward to her next film (I'd love a sequel!). The writing didn’t always work for me, but I think fans of the book will be happy. Dakota Fanning remains a STAR!

So what about that twist ending? Yes, The Watchers apparently does have one, though just like with her father’s movies, Ishana Night Shyamalan might get some mixed reactions about how well it lands, according to one moviegoer. @The_LifeOfDylan tweets that the movie gives off an eerie vibe, but the twist is bound to be divisive. They write:

Fresh out of the Premiere of Ishana Night Shyamalan‘s directorial debut The Watchers. While her vision behind the camera & the premise sparks an eerie mood, the Shyamalan family curse continues with a twist that will work so well for some but not at all for others.

X user @Direct_JM , meanwhile, is satisfied with the ending but finds the movie drags a little in the middle. The movie enthusiast writes:

The movie had a great story and a great twist at the end. The acting was good. But that’s all it really had. The movie felt slow and long as parts. The horror aspect of the movie just wasn’t there.

The writer Beanz is also curious to see what people think of the twist, but overall he feels M. Night Shyamalan’s influence in his daughter’s creepy storytelling. Like others who have already seen the movie, Beanz says the Irish folklore is a big plus, writing:

The apple doesn't fall from the tree with Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut with The Watchers. You can see her father's influence in her storytelling. It's creepy, and the take on Irish lore is interesting enough to keep you engaged. There is a classic Shyamalan twist, and it will be interesting to see whether it pays off when this film hits theaters. Dakota Fanning delivers a great performance.