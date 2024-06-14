The Wild Robot’s Lupita Nyong’o Shares How Originally Being Inspired By Siri And Alexa Damaged Her Voice
The actress "spent three months in silence" after DreamWorks movie.
While the animated movie of the summer is here with Inside Out 2, get ready to ugly cry about the bond between a robot and a gosling in this fall’s The Wild Robot. The DreamWorks flick based on the middle grade novel stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o as Roz, a robot who finds herself booting up her program in the middle of a deserted island and making friends with its woodland animals – particularly through stepping up to mother an orphaned gosling. While making the flick across three years, Nyong’o recalled the toll it took on her voice.
When CinemaBlend attended an event at DreamWorks Studios in Glendale, California back in May, Lupita Nyong’o spoke about her journey playing Roz alongside writer/director Chris Sanders. During the discussion, Nyong’o said this about finding the voice for the animated character:
Nyong’o was initially inspired by voice assistants found on our phones and other electronic devices when it comes to playing Roz, but wow, did she not realize how that would affect her voice. When the actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly, she expanded on how it damaged her voice further. In her words:
In the interview, Nyong’o clarified that she literally spent three months in silence after her doctor said she could “stave off surgery” simply by doing a lot of vocal rest. The actress decided to commit to that and was able to heal her voice by “just shutting up.” It’s tough not to think about the coincidence of the story in regards to her also being part of this summer’s A Quiet Place spinoff. She literally couldn’t speak, it just wasn’t because of an alien invasion!
During the DreamWorks event, Nyong’o also detailed how important it was for her to discuss Roz's arc with Chris Sanders. She knew she was in good hands considering the filmmaker is behind movies like Lilo & Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon, but she needed some convincing in regards to playing a robot who doesn’t have emotion. Nyong’o shared as an actor, her “currency” is emotion, but after their many talks, she arrived at the way she wanted to play the new DreamWorks protagonist.
The Wild Robot caught our attention as something exciting to anticipate during Universal’s 2024 CinemaCon panel and through its emotional trailer. The DreamWorks movie hits theaters on September 27. Check out what other 2024 movies are coming our way in the meantime here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.