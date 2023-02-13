There’s Reportedly Tension On The Joker 2 Set And It All Has To Do With Bathroom Breaks

Since Joker: Folie à Deux started filming a couple of months ago, the ball has started rolling on any juicy on-set stories. Well, that’s one word to describe the reported tension that’s occurring. Apparently, it all has to do with bathroom breaks that are leaving those on set pissed.

One of the things we know about Joker 2 is that it’s going to be a musical which clearly means a lot of hard work. But sources told TMZ that extras are reportedly angry for working over two hours non-stop and not receiving a bathroom break or a drink of water. It’s been said these complaints come up around camera setup times which last between 20 minutes to an hour. Due to some extras allegedly having been scolded for asking time for the bathroom , this brings out fear in other background actors asking to step out for a quick pee break.

Bathroom break disputes have seemingly been an ongoing issue on Joker sets. While filming the first movie, movie extras allegedly peed onto subway tracks for being refused some bathroom time. During this time, extras said they were stuck in the subway car unable to leave. A complaint was filed with the Screen Actors Guild which required extras to get a bathroom break every two hours. Not being allowed to leave the subway car resulted in a violation. With SAG and Warner Bros. getting involved in this, you would think incidences like this would not repeat themselves going forward.

TMZ sources continued to say that one extra “terribly” had to use the restroom, but needed to “state their case” to the assistant director about why it was considered an emergency. I mean, how else do you describe your bladder feeling like it’s going to explode if you don’t head in the direction of a bathroom? When this particular extra came back from using the restroom, they grabbed a cup of water and was asked by the assistant director why they were drinking when they knew it would lead to another bathroom break. Another assistant director reportedly felt skeptical about all of these requested bathroom breaks, wondering if they were actually in there for a pee break.

With a big cast list and a lot of work being put into this five-week scheduled shoot, the stress appears to be going high with the need for all extras to be present at all times. TMZ learned that SAG received a complaint about this violation with production being spoken to. Production has been said to be cooperative and Joker 2’s set will be monitored.