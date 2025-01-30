'This Is Great, But They'll Never F**king Make This': Stephen King Shares Awesome Praise For The Long Walk Movie, Comparing It To A Beloved Adaptation
Stephen King has read the script for The Long Walk, and he is impressed.
At this time, there are five upcoming Stephen King adaptations that are set to premiere in 2025, but a potential sixth is just waiting to get a firm release strategy confirmed. Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk, produced and set to be distributed by Lionsgate, completed production last year so Constant Readers are now just waiting for an official date it will hit theaters. The situation has already earned some impatience from fans – and that feeling is only going to be magnified thanks to King’s recent comments about the movie.
The latest update about The Long Walk is the main headline in this week’s edition of The King Beat, but that story is supplemented with additional comments from the author about how his relationship with Hollywood and the development of adaptations has changed since the years when Brian De Palma directed Carrie and Tobe Hooper brought Salem’s Lot to the small screen. There’s a lot to discuss, so let’s dig in!
Stephen King Has Read The Script For The Long Walk, And He Sounds Amazed That It Went Into Production
When I had the chance to interview Strange Darling filmmaker JT Mollner last summer, I was only made more excited for The Long Walk by everything he had to say about his screenplay for his first Stephen King adaptation. As anyone who has read the book knows, it is a shocking and violent story, and while using adjectives like “hardcore” and “disturbing,” he assured me that no punches are being pulled.
It’s an assessment that is apparently shared by Stephen King, as he got the opportunity to read the script and was so shocked by the work that he thought it would never get to production.
The latest episode of The Kingcast dropped this week featuring a new hour-long interview with the legendary author, and among the most exciting things he says on the podcast pertain to his outlook on The Long Walk movie. He compares his thoughts on the screenplay to how he felt when he first had the chance to read Frank Darabont’s script for The Shawshank Redemption: he thought it was high quality but was left with every expectation that it would never be put in front of cameras. Said King,
As we all know, Frank Darabont ultimately got Castle Rock to produce his vision for The Shawshank Redemption, and it is now regarded as a modern classic. That perhaps sets the bar of expectations far too high for The Long Walk, but there is certainly a chance for the film to be a powerful and very memorable cinematic experience.
Based on the 1979 novel that Stephen King originally published under his pseudonym Richard Bachman, The Long Walk is a work of dystopian horror that centers on a group of American teens who are selected to compete in the titular competition. The game is simple: everyone must continuously walk and maintain a constant pace until there is only adolescent left standing. Slowing down or stopping gets a warning, and if three warnings are collected by a walker in an hour, said walker is shot and killed by soldiers constantly monitoring their progression.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The entire book is a death march that features no breaks from the action, and multiple filmmakers (including George A. Romero and the aforementioned Frank Darabont) tried and failed to get a film adaptation produced. The extreme content and tone of the story has always been a road block, but JT Mollner’s script was able to progress further than any other previous attempt.
I can imagine that The Long Walk will ultimately be akin to works like Requiem For A Dream or The Zone Of Interest, in that it will be a movie that a person will only ever want to see once – but as someone who loves King’s work and the book, I am beyond excited to see what the adaptation is like. Starring Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Roman Griffin Davis, Mark Hamill, and Judy Greer, the film is currently in post-production, and you can be sure that we here at CinemaBlend will report on release date information as soon as it is known.
Stephen King Shares How His Relationship With Adaptations Has Changed Over The Last Half-Century
There are many movies based on the works of authors like Philip K. Dick, Agatha Christie, John Grisham, and Nicholas Sparks, but nobody in the modern era holds a candle to Stephen King in that realm. Carrie, his first novel, was turned into a film just a little over two years after it was first published, and the faucet has not been turned off since. It’s an extremely rare thing for a full calendar year to go by without at least one new adaptation or at the very least a new season of an existing King television show.
But how has his relationship with those projects changed over the last 50 years? That was a subject discussed in the new Kingcast interview. The author was asked about the abundance of adaptations that are set to arrive in 2025 – including three movies (The Monkey, The Life Of Chuck, and The Running Man) and two TV shows (IT: Welcome To Derry and The Institute) – and he explained why he presently finds himself disconnected from all the machinations in Hollywood. Reflecting back on the start of his career, he remembers that all of it used to be more exciting because it meant that he could both provide for his family and make a living as a full-time writer. Said King,
Continuing, he added that he didn’t make any real money from the box office success and legacy of Brian De Palma’s Carrie – but where the film did impact his life was in book sales. He explained that having a movie poster as the front cover of a paperback was a huge deal, and that was where he saw the biggest impact of the adaptation from a financial perspective:
Of course, it’s not all about the money. He added that he has happy seeing his work on the screen and was thrilled to see his subsequent novels get the same kind of attention that Carrie received.
Practically everyone knows that Stephen King has never been a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining, but at the same time, the author vividly remembers the first time that he had the chance to speak with the legendary filmmaker. Said King,
Calling Stephen King jaded in his time dealing with Hollywood and majors studios/networks might be a bit of a stretch; instead, his approach to the whole adaptation side of the author experience is now more about compartmentalization. He focuses on the business of writing books (he has at least one new novel or collection released every year), and when a movie or television show based on his work comes around that he appreciates, he lets his thoughts be known (Or in the cases of those he doesn’t like, he opts to remain silent). He added,
In the case of 2025, things are notably off to a hot start. In addition to sharing his love for The Life Of Chuck (which will be in theaters on May 30), Stephen King has also expressed a lot of appreciation for The Monkey, which will be released on February 21 and has been described by the author as “batshit insane.”
That brings us to the end of this week’s edition of The King Beat, but I will be back rounding up the biggest news from the world of Stephen King here on CinemaBlend next Thursday and every Thursday for the foreseeable future! Be on the lookout for my next column, and in the meantime, you can learn about the full history of King on screen with my series Adapting Stephen King.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.