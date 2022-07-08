'Thor: Love And Thunder' Ending Explained
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
We explain what the ending of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' means for the MCU moving forward.
WARNING: This video contains massive spoilers for Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi’s fourth “Thor” installation in the MCU was one for the history books, and of course, it left viewers with huge questions by the end. Primarily - what’s next for these characters, new and old? CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor, Sean O’Connell, has some answers. Follow along as he breaks down exactly what happened between the God of Thunder and Gorr the God Butcher, what's up with that end-credits scene with Zeus and THAT character, and what all this means for Thor (and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe) moving forward.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:27 - Thor’s New SPOILER
- 05:41 - SPOILER Enters The Arena
- 07:58 - Jane Foster In SPOILER
- 10:41 - Final Thoughts / Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
