We Don't Even Know The Role Thor Will Play In Avengers: Doomsday Yet, But Chris Hemsworth Is Already Getting Asked About Thor 5

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, but it’s been confirmed he’s finally suiting back up in one of the upcoming Marvel movies , and I couldn’t be more excited to see the comic book character back in action. But for as little as we know about his role in the Avengers: Doomsday release , we’re not entirely surprised to see him already getting asked about the next Thor movie.

Marvel fans currently find themselves in Phase 6, which will be the final batch of movies from the Multiverse Saga. Along with Doomsday, we know that this era of MCU movies will include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which begs the question of if another solo Thor adventure on the table. Here’s what Hemsworth recently said when asked by BBC News :

I don't know, we'll see where this one goes. We're sort of unpacking all that as we speak and figuring out where each of these characters can go. And I'm just really thankful to be involved in this one at the moment, back together with all the old cast and a lot of new cast. So, it's something that I certainly love, so we'll see what happens.

It sounds like Chris Hemsworth is staying really present with the future of Thor (to the public anyway) for the time being, and that makes a lot of sense considering all the secret plotlines he’s surely hiding under those baby blues. I would imagine there’s a lot that will be illuminated to audiences once we see Avengers: Doomsday next December. Then there’s its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, which could include a lot of developments for Thor and the other Marvel heroes as well.

So far, we know very little about the future of Thor, except that Chris Hemsworth was confirmed to be in Doomsday when the cast was revealed over a five-hour rollout of the roster of actors. Hemsworth’s Thor is set to be the only original Avenger to be in the upcoming movie, but Robert Downey Jr. is in the cast as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Other original actors from the MCU's Phase 1 that will join him include Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes

Also in the mix is the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, some original X-Men cast members, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Winston Duke's M'Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejía's Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. So far, Hemsworth has said he’s felt like “one of the elders now” on the set of Doomsday .

Just a few months ago, Chris Hemsworth went viral for posting about how playing Thor has been “one of the greatest honors” of his life along with thanking fans for their “passion”, “cheers” and “love.” A lot of fans thought he was saying goodbye to the character , but the actor also recently shared that the post was a “moment of gratitude” and got “misconstrued.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Hemsworth still loves playing Thor, and while we don’t have any details right now about the future of the character, I think we’ll know a lot more once Doomsday hits theaters next year.