I Thought George Clooney Would Be Giving ER When He Ditched His Signature Silver Hair To Go Brunette, But He Looks Totally Different In The Video

George Clooney has spent decades as one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men, and he's also been the ultimate silver fox. His signature salt-and-pepper hair has arguably become just as iconic as his charm and sense of humor. Recently, however, the Ocean’s Eleven star traded in his distinguished gray hair for a deep brunette shade for the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck. While I pictured a throwback to his early ER days, which many still look back on with fondness, the result is a bit different.

The 63-year-old recently greeted fans after one of his preview performances at Winter Garden Theatre. Dozens of people gathered to meet the movie star and take pictures while he thanked audience members for attending the performance. A video of the moment prominently shows the A-lister's new hairstyle. It's a sleek, dark brown look that's somewhat different from his hair color of his early 30s, when he starred on ER, which ran for more than 10 seasons . You can see the video from Entertainment Tonight on Instagram below:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

George Clooney’s transition to gray hair has been so seamless over the years that it’s easy to forget there was ever a time when he wasn’t rocking the look. While the color may be reminiscent of his ER hair, the result feels very different. On the aforementioned show, he had sort of a tousled, but still clean cut vibe that was very popular in the early '90s.

Now, he has it slicked back, giving more of a polished, established man look. I thought the color would make him look younger, but Clooney’s stature has changed since he last had the dark brown locks. It’s giving more “news anchor” than it is “young handsome doctor,” which is the point, so I guess it's working.

The Oscar winner obviously looks great in whatever hairstyle or color, but I’m already missing the silver fox look. He's set to perform in the show through June 8th, so we can expect to see the darker hair for about two and a half more months.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

You better BELIEVE you can get a free trial of Apple's very own streaming service. New customers can stream Apple TV Plus for free for a whole week before paying $9.99 a month. In that time, you can watch exciting original movies like Wolfs, The Gorge and Fly Me to the Moon.

When it comes to the show itself, based on the 2005 movie of the same name, which is one of the best movies of the 2000s. George Clooney directed the film but didn’t star in it, so this is his time to showcase his own interpretation of the lead character, iconic journalist Edward R. Murrow. This is also Clooney's first-ever Broadway performance, and it’s causing quite the stir. Tickets are reportedly selling like hotcakes, as people are rushing to the box office in the hopes of seeing the star in the show’s limited run.

Due to the play's short run with George Clooney in the lead, I don’t see his new look lasting for very long. Still it does give fans a chance to see what the actor would’ve looked like if he decided to dye his hair rather than transition into his signature gray. He rocked a big, gray beard for Midnight Sky a few years ago, but this hair change still somehow feels more significant. He doesn’t look like Dr. Doug Ross, but he still looks distinguished and handsome, proving that he can truly rock different colored locks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway starting April 3rd on Broadway. With tickets selling fast, make sure to grab them while you still can. Fans should also check out his latest film, Wolfs, which is now streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription. For more information on other great movies from the actor, make sure to read up on Clooney’s best films.