Tiffany Haddish References Her Break-Up With Common While Talking About Her Recent DUI Arrest

Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on DUI charges when she was reportedly falling asleep at the wheel while on the road one morning. The comedian and Girls Trip actress was only in police custody for a few hours before she posted a bond out of jail. That by itself is a bummer, but prior to that, Haddish went through a public breakup with Common and suffered a few major losses. And yet, here she is still having a sense of humor about the whole thing.

When Tiffany Haddish appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, she was asked about her recent DUI. Here’s what she said:

I can say this, Jimmy, I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn’t expecting it, I was not expecting that at all. And now I got a really great lawyer and we’re going to work it out. I got to get my asking of things to God a little better.

Tiffany Haddish sent Jimmy Fallon and his audience into rapturous laughter amid an awkward moment on the NBC series by keeping things light hearted in response to some unfortunate things going on with her life lately. The actress joked about her DUI perfectly, especially because it includes a reference of her breakup. She’s been praying for a “new” and “good man” after things didn’t work out between her and Common.

Tiffany Haddish and Common met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 before they started dating during the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantining together. After nearly two years together, the pair reportedly broke up in November 2021. Common has since shared that dating Haddish was the “most mature relationship,” but claimed that their love never really “dispersed.” Haddish has since responded to his breakup comments , saying that she was “disappointed” in what he said because it didn’t match his words to her in private.

On top of the DUI and breakup, Tiffany Haddish recently lost her grandmother, who raised her, and Bob Saget, who she called a “father figure” to her. While on Fallon, the actress shared that she’s been processing a lot of “grief” at this time.