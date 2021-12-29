Tiffany Haddish Responds To Common’s Viral Comments About Break-Up

While some romantic relationships in Hollywood manage to stand the test of time, more often than not we hear about the ones that didn’t work out. For example, actors Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up in November following almost a year and a half of dating. Earlier this month, Common gave his take on the relationship and why they ended up going their separate ways, and now Haddish has responded to his viral comments.

For those who missed it, Common attributed his break-up with Tiffany Haddish to their busy schedules and said that while he didn’t think the love between them “dispersed,” they “weren’t feeding the relationship.” When asked during her appearance on FOX Soul what she thought about Common’s reasoning, with interviewer Jason Lee specifically mentioning the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor’s previous relationships and how he had once said “loves powerful women,” Haddish said the following:

He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.

Going off that answer alone, it sounds like things ended amicably enough between Tiffany Haddish and Common, as she didn’t wish him any ill will. That said, Jason Lee then called that the “pc answer” and asked if Haddish was “angry” when he saw what Common had said about their break-up, to which she responded:

I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.’

So apparently there’s some mixed messaging going on here if the public reason Common gave for his break-up with Tiffany Haddish isn’t what he’d privately discussed with the Girls Trip actress. Haddish wouldn’t share the words she and her ex-boyfriend specifically shared, so it’s unlikely we’ll ever learn the full story about the dissolution of their relationship. One thing is certain though: Haddish said she’s not done… being with famous men, if you catch my drift.

As far as their professional lives go, in addition to his continued musical endeavors, Common is set to appear in the comedy flick El Tonto and thriller film Alice, as well as star in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Wool. Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish is on deck to play Olympic athlete Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith Joyner in a biopic about the track star, and will also appear in the Haunted Mansion reboot, the Nicolas Cage-led The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the comedy movie Easter Sunday and the Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty. There’s always the chance their lives could cross again in some kind of work setting, but the romantic chapter of their shared history is officially over.

While we wait for any updates on who Common and Tiffany Haddish ares respectively dating next, look through our 2022 release schedule to figure out which of next year’s movies catch your eye.