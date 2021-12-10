Common Explains Why He And Tiffany Haddish Really Broke Up

Hollywood relationships come and go, and Common and Tiffany Haddish are among the latest celebrity couples to call it quits. The pair of actors recently parted ways after dating for a while, breaking off their relationship this past November. In September, Haddish joked about the big gift she wanted instead of an engagement ring if Common ever proposed, but now they are officially broken up. He's now opened up about his break-up with the Girls Trip actress and explained the reason they really broke up.

Common has opened up for the first time about his break with Haddish and got down to what happened between them that caused the split, speaking to Hollywood Unlocked. Common speaks very highly of his ex, and it’s clear the split was amicable and that the two have moved forward as firefly as possible. Here is his explanation behind the break-up via Page Six :

First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her. We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in...

Common calls his relationship with Tiffany Haddish the most mature one he has ever been in, and it seems like the two shared a lot of love and growth together, but in the end, things didn’t work out. Common has nothing but good things to say about Haddish. Common wen to get to the bottom of why they drifted apart, going on to say:

The communication, the respect, just all around, man. I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.

Common goes on to attribute busy schedules ramping back up as the Covid restrictions were eased, allowing the both of them to go back to more steady work. The time apart apparently led to less engagement between them, and it seemingly stifled the growth of their relationship. Common is adamant that the love between them didn’t go away but that they didn’t put the adequate time and effort into their relationship they once did.

Tiffany Haddish has recently announced that she will be playing Olympic legend Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith Joyner in a biopic on the life of the iconic track star. Haddish has been spending the past few months getting in track-ready shape, dropping fifty pounds, and dropping bikini pictures on Instagram to show her progress and talking about her fitness journey. She's shown a lot of dedication, and moviegoers can't wait to see how her Flo Jo biopic turns out.