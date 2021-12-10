Common Explains Why He And Tiffany Haddish Really Broke Up
Common opens up about break-up with Tiffany Haddish.
Hollywood relationships come and go, and Common and Tiffany Haddish are among the latest celebrity couples to call it quits. The pair of actors recently parted ways after dating for a while, breaking off their relationship this past November. In September, Haddish joked about the big gift she wanted instead of an engagement ring if Common ever proposed, but now they are officially broken up. He's now opened up about his break-up with the Girls Trip actress and explained the reason they really broke up.
Common has opened up for the first time about his break with Haddish and got down to what happened between them that caused the split, speaking to Hollywood Unlocked. Common speaks very highly of his ex, and it’s clear the split was amicable and that the two have moved forward as firefly as possible. Here is his explanation behind the break-up via Page Six:
Common calls his relationship with Tiffany Haddish the most mature one he has ever been in, and it seems like the two shared a lot of love and growth together, but in the end, things didn’t work out. Common has nothing but good things to say about Haddish. Common wen to get to the bottom of why they drifted apart, going on to say:
Common goes on to attribute busy schedules ramping back up as the Covid restrictions were eased, allowing the both of them to go back to more steady work. The time apart apparently led to less engagement between them, and it seemingly stifled the growth of their relationship. Common is adamant that the love between them didn’t go away but that they didn’t put the adequate time and effort into their relationship they once did.
Tiffany Haddish has recently announced that she will be playing Olympic legend Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith Joyner in a biopic on the life of the iconic track star. Haddish has been spending the past few months getting in track-ready shape, dropping fifty pounds, and dropping bikini pictures on Instagram to show her progress and talking about her fitness journey. She's shown a lot of dedication, and moviegoers can't wait to see how her Flo Jo biopic turns out.
Tiffany Haddish has been announced as part of Disney’s rebooted Haunted Mansion movie, and it already has an all-star cast. If you weren’t excited enough already, the rebooted film recently announced that a Loki star Owen Wilson will be joining Haddish and Lakeith Stanfield and the rest of the cast. Common is continuing to add to his acting profile, and hopefully, we see him return to his John Wick character, Cassian, in a future movie in the franchise since the door is always open. Though they are both going through a break-up, both stars seem to be doing just fine professionally, and we cant wait to see what they have in store.
