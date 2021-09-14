Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.

On the SmartLess podcast released Monday, Tiffany Haddish revealed to hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett that her aspirations for the future don’t end with her business ventures. Haddish has big thoughts about her personal future as well and making sure her family is always taken care of. When Arnett asked if she and boyfriend Common ever planned to get married, Haddish shocked the hosts with her bold answer.

I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building. You know how they present you with a ring? I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building.

Oh hold on, she’s going somewhere. It turns out Tiffany Haddish has a pretty good reason for such a tall order. When Jason Bateman asked The Card Counter star if Common was aware of this request, Haddish confirmed it is a conversation the couple has had.

Yes he’s aware. He said I’m crazy for that. I said no, I’m not crazy, I’m smart, because a marriage is a union of two businesses. And the whole point of coming together is to grow yourselves but also grow a family and make sure they have something to inherit. This ring, they can inherit the ring, but what’s that? $2,000, $3,000, maybe $10,000? What is that? But if you get an apartment building that will increase in value, the children will always be able to go to school, we’ll always have something. If we get sick or something, we’ll have something to cash out and be able to take care of ourselves. There’ll be something there for us. That’s what I want. Come at me with a deed, baby. Don’t come at me with a ring.

The fact that Tiffany Haddish sees an apartment building as the ultimate possession to be able to pass on to her family speaks to Haddish’s past, where she found herself homeless on three different occasions. Haddish became emotional talking to the SmartLess hosts about those times, but she credited her struggles with being what inspires the projects she gets involved in.

Everything I wish would have happened for me is what I’m trying to give to others.

Tiffany Haddish and Common went public with their relationship in the summer of 2020, and things continue to look up for the author, who won an Emmy Award for her guest appearance on Saturday Night Love and a Grammy for the comedy album Black Mitzvah. As well as multiple comedy specials streaming on Netflix, Haddish can also be seen in Bad Trip and The Kitchen, and she’s set to star alongside Nicolas Cage in 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Be sure to check out our 2021 Movie Release Schedule for more upcoming films.