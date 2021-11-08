Why Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Are Reportedly Moving Away From Hollywood

Hollywood can be a wonderful place for stars and entertainers wanting to remain close to the film and television industry. But it can be a hard place to be if you want a semblance of "normal" life. Oftentimes, this aspect results in A-listers living the city for a more tranquil life outside of entertainment. There might be two more stars following suit. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reportedly moving their family away from the entertainment epicenter for a great reason.

A source close to the Hollywood couple alleged they looking to leave Los Angeles for the sake of their children’s well-being and privacy, according to OK! Magazine. Known for being very protective over their two daughters, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are allegedly looking for more privacy as their children are getting older. But the couple isn’t just moving to another state in the U.S., they’re reportedly trying to move to Canada. They are allegedly eyeing properties in The First Man star’s home province of Ontario. The Hollywood couple is reportedly in agreement that Canada will serve as the perfect place to raise their two daughters.

According to the family source, the parents have been planning their escape from L.A. for some time. They claimed Eva Mendes is more interested in being a mom rather than being active in Hollywood, much like Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow. Mendes hasn’t been in a movie in a few years. The source alleged Ryan Gosling is on board with Mendes’ decision as they claim he is set to take another film hiatus. While they have allegedly set their sights on Ontario, Gosling and Mendes will reportedly keep their LA home.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly aren’t making the move from the U.S. to Canada anytime soon. Gosling’s film schedule is currently filled with production on the Margo Robbie-led Barbie and the Wolfman reboot yet to begin. The Barbie star recently wrapped up production on the Netflix action flick The Gray Man. As soon as those projects wrap up, the couple will be ready for their reported big move.

Of course, the Hollywood couple wouldn’t be the first ones to leave the L.A. area for greener pastures. Firestarter star Zac Efron left the U.S. completely for a better life in Australia. Even MCU star Chris Hemsworth relocated his family back to his home country back in 2014. He and his family moved to the same town as Efron, which some neighbors weren’t happy with. Having a peaceful life or raising your children seems to have multiple stars living in LA for different countries.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes chose their current careers, not their daughters. The couple reportedly wants their daughters to have some privacy and anonymity in their lives. Hopefully, they get their wish and get to allegedly raise their children in Canada away from the Hollywood spotlight.