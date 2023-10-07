In Viral TikTok, Martin Scorsese Recalls The King Of Comedy Being Called ‘The Flop Of The Year,' And I Can’t Believe The Robert De Niro Classic Got So Much Hate

Martin Scorsese , the iconic filmmaker behind some of cinema's greatest masterpieces such as Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street, recently took a trip down memory lane in an adorable viral TikTok video. Scorsese's 23-year-old daughter, Francesca, challenged her father to decipher some Gen Z slang. Amidst the playful banter, the acclaimed director shared a surprising revelation about one of his own "slept on" films, The King of Comedy and, honestly, I can’t believe one of Robert De Niro’s best performances got so much hate.

The 1983 dark comedy, starring Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis, is now considered a cult classic despite flopping . Still, the Mean Streets filmmaker reminisced about how the film was met with vehement criticism upon its release and event referred to as "the flop of the year." In the TikTok video, He recalled:

People hated it when it came out. It was the flop of the year. That’s what it was called on ‘Entertainment Tonight.’ On New Year’s Eve ’83-’84. It’s okay, it’s alright.

Like many of her father's fans, Francesca Scorsese shared the sentiment that the cult favorite had been unjustly “slept on.” And I'd agree.

The King of Comedy tells the tale of Rupert Pupkin (played by Robert De Niro), an aspirational stand-up comedian with grand illusions of stardom. Pupkin's unwavering pursuit of his idol, a renowned late-night talk show host portrayed by Jerry Lewis, plunges the narrative into unsettling realms. The film delves into themes of celebrity fixation, delusion and the hazy boundary between reality and fantasy. Notably, fans of DC movies may find the premise strikingly familiar, as it inspired Todd Phillips' 2019 Joker , as did other Scorsese/De Niro, including Taxi Driver.

The film's unflinching examination of these themes, biting humor, and standout performances have earned it a place in the pantheon of cinematic gems. However, its initial reception was far from glowing.

Critics and audiences in the early '80s struggled to embrace the film's uncomfortable humor and unlikable protagonist. The box office returns were lackluster, and the term "flop of the year" was hurled at it with abandon. Yet it's great that over the years, The King of Comedy has found a devoted audience that has come to appreciate its unique and daring storytelling, including myself. This underrated gem ranks as one of De Niro’s best films .

The After Hours (another hidden gem) movie maker's TikTok revelation reminds us that sometimes, great art takes time to find its audience and that initial reactions can often be misleading. Also, it’s just an adorable interaction between father and daughter. Who had the Oscar-winning director of The Departed learning what “Simp” meant on their 2023 bingo cards? I know I didn’t. You can and should watch the entire video below: