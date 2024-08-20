32 Times That Proved Bella Was Right To Choose Edward In Twilight

Every few years a YA franchise will arrive, and take a generation of young fans by storm. The Twilight books were definitely in that category, and the property got even more popular once the film franchise hit theaters. For much of the franchise's life in the pop culture landscape there's been one major debate: whether Bella should have ended up with vampire Edward or werewolf Jacob. But there are 32 moments throughout the movies and books that prove Bella was right in picking Robert Pattinson's Edward. Let's break it all down.

The rivalry between Edward and Jacob continues to rage on, and most Twilight fans have taken a side. The debate is made all the more complicated for those who reads the books, while #TeamJacob was buoyed by Taylor Lautner's ripped physique. from the movies. But I've always been more into Edward, and below are various times that prove the vampire was the end game. Let's break it all down before the Twilight TV show makes things more complicated.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Not wanting to make Bella a vampire.

In the first Twilight, Bella is instantly attracted to Edward... even though he's a vampire who is capable of draining her blood. But the series' leading man has a strong sense of morality, and he refused to turn her into a vampire for years before it was necessary to keep her alive. Talk about restraint.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Breaking up with Bella to protect her.

In New Moon, Edward suddenly breaks up with Bella after a close encounter with his brother Jasper. As depressed as this made her, it came from an honest place of trying to protect her from other vamps, especially the Volturi.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella's visions of Edward helped save her life.

New Moon focused much of its runtime on how Bella was trying to move on with her life after Edward left her. But even when he wasn't in Forks, the vampire was still able to save her life, via the visions of him that appeared anytime she was in danger.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward could read minds and still didn't go crazy.

Telepathy is a common superpower in comic book projects, but it often comes with a price. A prime example of Edward's character is the fact that he could have this ability, while still keeping his humanity and sanity intact.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He didn't imprint on baby Renesmee.

One of the most cringeworthy moments from Twilight is when Jacob ends up imprinting on baby Renesmee. Edward might be a vampire, but at least he has more control over his affections than his werewolf counterpart.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella was embraced by Edward's family.

In-laws are a big part of dating... even when you're seeing a vampire. Edward's family instantly embraced and protected Bella, including cooking food that the rest of them couldn't eat. It just took Rosalie more time than everyone else.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He never pressured Bella into having sex.

While Bella was head over heels about Edward from the jump, and wanted to get physical with him. She had to wait until their honeymoon, but even then the vampire was super concerned about keeping her safe throughout the encounter. What a gentleman.

(Image credit: Summit)

Jacob had a bad temper.

While some folks loved Jacob thanks to Taylor Lautner's ripped body in the movies, the character had a pretty bad temper on both the page and the screen. And for me, that helped make Edward the clear winner.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward is a musician who wrote music for Bella.

Because the Cullens have lived so long, they've picked up a variety of skills. Case in point: Edward is a talented musician who even wrote new music just for Bella. Jacob just can't compete.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He was willing to sacrifice himself to protect Bella.

In the New Moon book and movie, we are introduced to the vampire leadership called The Volturi. Edward nearly exposes himself as a vampire so they'd kill him before it was revealed that Bella was alive and still in need of him.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward was able to suck the venom out of Bella's arm without killing her.

In the Twilight books and novels, Edward is clear about just how intoxicating the mere smell of Bella is to him. So the fact that he was able to save her in the first chapter by sucking the venom out of her arm without killing her proves what a stand-up vamp he ultimately is.

(Image credit: Summit Entertinment)

The Cullens are wildly educated.

When Bella is introduced to the Cullen family in Twilight, she walks past a wall filled with graduation caps. It turns out that the vampires love matriculation, both in high school and college. Talk about dreamy.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He's got great taste in jewelry.

Because of his long life, Edward is a man of taste. Case in point: the jewelry he gives Bella, including his mother's iconic engagement ring.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He raised an army of vampires for Bella and their daughter.

In Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Bella finally gets to be a vampire. But the Volturi are also out for blood, so Edward and his family end up raising an entire army of vampires to help fight the bad guys.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward let humans like Jessica talk about him without repercussions.

Because of Edward's telepathic gifts, he had a keen awareness of how humans perceived him and his siblings. But despite characters like Anna Kendrick's Jessica gossiping, he never let them know he knew or got revenge.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Who doesn't want to play superpowered baseball?

The Cullens' abilities offer a very unique living experience, including how they have fun. Case in point: the iconic baseball scene from the original Twilight movie. Who doesn't want to be in on that family?

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

How handsome he's described in the books.

While the Twilight movies made the Edward vs Jacob debate commonplace, there was no real competition in the books. Because in them Bella describes just how handsome her undead boyfriend is, and it sounds incredible.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward is an extremely loyal person.

Given how many years Edward and his family have been together as vampires, it's clear that he's very loyal to those who are close to him. And that includes Bella, who is his main priority after they met.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

He let Bella chose who she wants to be with.

While Bella had feelings for both Jacob and Edward throughout the Twilight franchise, they handled that competition very differently. And in Edward's defense, he let her decide who she wanted to be with.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella was head over heels in love from the jump.

Bella was instantly attracted to Edward when she met him in Twilight and spent most of the franchise trying to get closer to him and convincing him she wanted to be a vampire. Sometimes one should trust their instincts.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward couldn't read Bella's mind.

Part of why Edward was so fascinated with Bella in the first Twilight is that she's the only person around whose mind he can't read. This offers him peace around her, and honestly feels like fate for them to be together.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella became a badass vampire.

When Bella finally became a vampire, she was truly badass. Specifically thanks to her unique ability, which served as a shield from other vampires' powers. Clearly she was right in wanting to change.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Jacob kisses her despite her saying no.

In the books, Jacob's feelings for Bella eventually boil over and he kisses her. The worst part: she's very much saying no at the time.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward controlled his temper, even while Jacob was hooking up with Bella

In Eclipse, there's a scene where Bella is freezing overnight, and the only person who can help keep her warm is a shirtless Jacob, who runs very warm. To Edward's credit, he managed not to lose his temper as he was being taunted.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella and Edward had a dream wedding.

After years of reading and watching, fans finally got to see Edward and Bella tie the knot in Breaking Dawn- Part 1. And it was a gorgeous affair that proved they were soulmates all along.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward never had any other lovers.

Despite his long life as a vampire, Edward never had other partners before Bella came along. Clearly he was waiting for the right person.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

He made his powers fun for Bella.

Who can forget the scene in the trees during the original Twilight movie? Edward made Bella into a "spider monkey" and was able to share his gifts with her while she was still human.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella and Edward had a miracle baby.

Bella's pregnancy was a huge surprise, one that almost killed her before he was turned into a vampire. Still, the fact that they were able to have Renesmee is a sign that they were endgame all along.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

The entire Cullen family have a strong sense of morality.

The Cullens are "vegetarian" vampires, meaning they do not hunt people or drink their blood. This was a clear sign that Edward was a good person, and good enough for Bella.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Saving Bella's life before he really knew her.

One of the big first teases about Edward being a vampire in Twilight is when he saves Bella's life in the parking lot of the Forks High School. Despite not knowing her, he risked the town finding out his big secret.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Despite his age, Edward took Bella to Prom.

The first Twilight ends with Edward taking Bella to Prom. Despite his age, he made an effort for her, including lifting her up so she could dance.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Edward could read their child's thoughts.

During pregnancy, parents often wonder how their baby is doing and feeling. But thanks to his telepathic powers, Edward could literally read Renesmee's mind in utero.