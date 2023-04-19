A Twilight TV Show Is In The Works, So Let The Team Edward And Team Jacob Rivalry Begin Again

Ready for another Twilight era? It’s been over a decade since the vampire phenomenon wrapped its five-movie saga starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, so it’s about time for the franchise to come out of hiding, huh? According to a new report, a Twilight TV series is in early development at Lionsgate Television, following the studio recently nabbing the rights to Stephanie Meyer’s best-selling book series.

Stephanie Meyer is apparently involved in the adaptation of this new Twilight project in development at Lionsgate, per The Hollywood Reporter . But Twi-hards, we’ll have to be patient. This project is in its very early days and does not yet have a writer, producers, network or streaming service behind it.

The current order of business for this Twilight project is finding the right writer to head the TV series, but considering the success story of the franchise across its film saga from 2008 to 2012, we’re confident Bella Swan’s story will find a way to be retold in the years to come. The films made over $3.4 billion at the worldwide box office along with the book series having sold more than 160 million copies worldwide.

More to come...