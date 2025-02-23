Timothée Chalamet Calls ‘Bulls–t’ On Himself While Explaining What He’d Say To Bob Dylan After Playing Him In A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet’s performance in A Complete Unknown is one of the buzziest this awards season. The actor completely threw himself into the life and legacy of Bob Dylan, even learning to play guitar and sing like the folk icon. Chalamet is receiving a lot of praise and even received a 2025 Oscar nomination for Best Actor. While he may have studied Dylan more than anyone, he has yet to meet the musician. Apparently, he has given the conversation a lot of thought and, if it were to happen, he has a rough idea of how he’d approach it.

Just recently, the New York-born actor was the subject of a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, in which he opened up about his intense commitment to playing Bob Dylan and being able to relate to the musician in terms of both of their rapid ascent to fame. When asked what he’d say to Dylan if they ever met, Timothée Chalament revealed he’d want to express gratitude for his impact. However, he quickly and humorously called "bullshit" on himself, before giving a more honest:

I would say thank you. I would just say, ‘Thank you.’ You know what? That's bullshit. I'm gonna take that back. I wouldn't. You know-- (laugh) honestly-- I would honestly (laugh) just be like-- I would play it super cool, you know? 'Cause I feel like he's probably used to so much hyperbole and praise. Maybe I would try to out– … Out-Bob him. Not cool, but out-Bob him– … Yeah. Just like, strangely– not bring anything up.

Bob Dylan famously didn’t love the fame and celebrity aspect of his career taking off, so the Dune star is right to assume that he’d probably respond better to natural conversation than effusive praise. This response alone shows why he was the perfect actor to play Dylan. In terms of what the two would probably talk about, the Bones and All actor seemed to think they’d both keep it pretty casual:

Maybe just talk about, like– --the weather and, you know, what his favorite sandwich is, or somethin' like that. (Laughter) Yeah.

Despite not meeting the actor, Bob Dylan acknowledged A Complete Unknown and seemingly signed off on Timothée Chalamet playing him in a movie. He called the 29-year-old a “brilliant actor” on X and predicted he would give a great performance. When Chalamet responded, he was floored at the praise and thanked Dylan. Based on the positive feels Dylan has shared thus far, I would hope that he'd be open to meeting Chalamet at some point.

It’s hard to meet your heroes, because the person may not live up to the idea of them you may have in your head. I can imagine it’s probably even harder to meet your heroes when that person is a music icon you played in a movie and studied for five years. Regardless, the Wonka star seems to understand the singer's vibe at this point, and I'd argue that the conversation would probably be more natural than he thinks. I’d love to see them meet and maybe even play a song together down the line.

