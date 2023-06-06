Tina Turner: What To Watch To Celebrate Her Life And Work

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, was a sad day for the world of music, as it was the day we lost Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 due to natural causes. Of course, it should not go unmentioned that the Grammy-winning icon’s death was also a sad moment for the world of cinema, as she also left an impression on Hollywood by giving memorable performances in movies — most notably Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome. That post-apocalyptic classic is where we shall start as we list the Tina Turner movies fans should check out as a tribute to the influential singer, in addition to blasting her radio hits.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

A former cop turned lone drifter (Mel Gibson) finds himself at odds with a corrupt woman (Tina Turner) who rules over the one place that most closely resembles civilization in an arid, war-torn Australia.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: While not widely considered to be the best of creator George Miller’s classic dystopian movie series, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is, undeniably, one of the more visually unique and intriguing installments of the franchise, especially with the casting of Turner and her fierce performance as Aunty Entity.

Rent/buy Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome on Amazon.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Last Action Hero (1993)

When a young boy (Austin O’Brien) obsessed with action movies — especially those starring Arnold Schwarzenegger — goes to see the actor’s latest film, he is magically transported into its fictional world and ends up joining forces with its rebellious lead protagonist, Jack Slater.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: Eight years after Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Turner would return to action movies in a much smaller, but memorably hilarious, appearance as a metropolitan mayor known for “little tiffs” with Jack Slater in Last Action Hero — Die Hard director John McTiernan’s vastly underrated send-up of the genre he and star Schwarzenegger are best at.

Stream Last Action Hero on Netflix.

Stream Last Action Hero on Hulu.

Rent/buy Last Action Hero on Amazon.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Tommy (1975)

Years after witnessing a traumatic event that leaves him unable to see, hear, and speak, a young man (Roger Daltrey) miraculously grows up to become a sensational pinball player and is later, mistakenly, perceived as a messianic figure.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: Turner made her feature film debut (but, technically, not her “acting” debut) in director Ken Russell’s cinematic adaptation of The Who’s classic 1969 rock opera, Tommy, in the role of “The Acid Queen” — a woman who is hired by the title character’s stepfather to help cure him of his disabilities with the use of hallucinogenic drugs in one mind-bending sequence.

Rent/buy Tommy on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)

A struggling four-member rock band (Peter Frampton and Bee Gees members Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb) finally get discovered, but subsequently become embroiled in an evil scheme which only they and the peaceful message of their music can help thwart.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: Three years after Tommy, Turner would make yet another appearance (but a relatively smaller one) in a film inspired by an acclaimed 1960s rock album: director Michael Schultz’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which does not star John, Paul, George, or Ringo, but counts as a Beatles movie for being set to many of the Fab Four’s greatest hits, as performed by various popular artists of the time.

Rent/buy Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band on Amazon.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

GoldenEye (1995)

A daredevil MI-6 agent (Pierce Brosnan) must prevent the nefarious use of a top secret weapon by a Russian crime syndicate led by an elusive enemy who knows our hero better than he realizes.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: One of the best James Bond theme songs from the Brosnan era comes from director Martin Campbell’s groundbreaking spy movie classic, GoldenEye, which is a cunning smooth jam penned by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, but performed with a bold and brash allure by Turner.

Stream GoldenEye on Max.

Rent/buy GoldenEye on Amazon.

GoldenEye (1995) 7.2/10 83% Watch at Apple TV

(Image credit: Serpent Films Productions)

Tina Turner: One Last Time Live In Concert (2000)

A compilation of Tina Turner’s final two performances of some of her greatest hits at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: Considering this would be the final time Londoners would get the chance to see the artist perform at Wembley, you can be certain that Turner absolutely gives it her all in the acclaimed, exciting concert documentary, One Last Time Live in Concert.

Rent/buy Tina Turner: One Last Time Live In Concert on Amazon.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Anna Mae Bullock (Angela Bassett) grows up to become music superstar Tina Turner while sharing a romance with her husband and producer, Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne), that grows turbulent at the height of her fame.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: Led by a stunning, Academy Award nominated, breakthrough performance by Bassett, director Brian Gibson’s What’s Love Got to Do with It is an empowering music biopic based on the life, career, and courage of the trailblazing, inspirational artist.

Stream What's Love Got To Do With It on Tubi.

Rent/buy What's Love Got To Do With It on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Tina (2021)

The story of Tina Turner’s rise to stardom as part of Ike Turner’s band, fall after divorcing him, and rise to even greater heights on her own.

Why it is worth watching if you are a fan of Tina Turner: After you are done watching the powerful dramatization of Turner’s life and career in What’s Love Got to Do with It, watch directors Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s HBO original music documentary, Tina, for a more up-close and imitate look at the story, in the words of the icon herself and those who knew her best.

Stream Tina on Max.

Tina Turner will live on through her amazing music and in the wonderful movies above.