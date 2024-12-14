The Tom Cruise Christmas Cake Has Arrived, And Glen Powell’s Post About His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star’s Gift Is Making Me Jealous

While many of us pine of the gifts Santa Claus might bring us, stars in Hollywood covet Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake is so famous that one could argue that he’s basically the movie industry’s own St. Nick. The actor has been sending out these amazing white chocolate coconut cakes to various A-Listers for decades, and following Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell has become a regular recipient of the Cruise Christmas cake. Oh, and as the actor shared, it’s officially that time of the year, again, and he's making me jealous.

While I was just sitting back watching the best Christmas movies with hot cocoa and sweet treats, those vittles don't stack up to the holiday-themed treat Glen Powell has his hands on. Check out what the Top Gun: Maverick actor shared on Instagram :

Yeah, I’m absolutely jealous of this. The Cruise cake is enjoyed by tons of big actors across the industry and, while I’m happy for Glen Powell, I really want to grab a bite. The actor wrote “The Cruise Cake has arrived…” as he shared a photo of a note addressed to him that reads “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season” that is signed with Tom Cruise. Back in 2022, Powell spoke about getting the Christmas cake , with these words:

It’s a very famous thing. If you’ve worked with Tom Cruise, or done a Tom Cruise movie you get this Tom Cruise cake and over the course of time it’s turned into this global operation where every Christmas he’ll send out, I don't know how many, could be thousands, I have no idea how many cakes go out, but it’s the most delicious cake you’ve ever had. It’s like a coconut bundt cake.

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts but, no, he doesn’t bake all those cakes himself. He orders them from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. I could order myself the exact Cruise Cake on Gold Belly , but it would cost me $130 and take over a month to reach my door (surely due to the demand the shop is dealing with this time of year). The pastry is described as a coconut bundt cake that has white chocolate chunks mixed in, cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes on top. My mouth is watering!

When it comes to the cake’s famous recipients, Kirsten Dunst, who worked with Tom Cruise on Interview With The Vampire back in 1994, has been receiving the Christmas cakes for thirty years ! Other actors who have talked about getting the cake are Tom Hanks, who called it “off the scale fantastic” and Cruise's Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell, who raved about it .

One time Henry Cavill received it, and didn’t eat it at first because he thought it would be healthy. However, Cavill was pleasantly surprised to learn it was “the most luxurious, unhealthy coconut cake” upon eating it. Back in 2022, Glen Powell also said this about how he consumes the cake:

My friends that have tried it, they love it so much that they hit up right around December 1st, like ‘Hey, has it arrived yet?’ So now I have a party at my house where I’ll have the Cruise cake. It's my Cruise Cake Party, and I’ll invite people over to try a bite or two of the Cruise cake.

Between this Christmas cake and the actors possibly teaming up for Top Gun 3 , it sounds like it certainly pays to be a friend of Tom Cruise like Glen Powell has. Here's to a continued friendship between the two -- and more coconut cakes!

