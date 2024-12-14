The Tom Cruise Christmas Cake Has Arrived, And Glen Powell’s Post About His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star’s Gift Is Making Me Jealous
I too would learn how to fly a plane for this cake.
While many of us pine of the gifts Santa Claus might bring us, stars in Hollywood covet Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake is so famous that one could argue that he’s basically the movie industry’s own St. Nick. The actor has been sending out these amazing white chocolate coconut cakes to various A-Listers for decades, and following Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell has become a regular recipient of the Cruise Christmas cake. Oh, and as the actor shared, it’s officially that time of the year, again, and he's making me jealous.
While I was just sitting back watching the best Christmas movies with hot cocoa and sweet treats, those vittles don't stack up to the holiday-themed treat Glen Powell has his hands on. Check out what the Top Gun: Maverick actor shared on Instagram:
Yeah, I’m absolutely jealous of this. The Cruise cake is enjoyed by tons of big actors across the industry and, while I’m happy for Glen Powell, I really want to grab a bite. The actor wrote “The Cruise Cake has arrived…” as he shared a photo of a note addressed to him that reads “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season” that is signed with Tom Cruise. Back in 2022, Powell spoke about getting the Christmas cake, with these words:
Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts but, no, he doesn’t bake all those cakes himself. He orders them from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. I could order myself the exact Cruise Cake on Gold Belly, but it would cost me $130 and take over a month to reach my door (surely due to the demand the shop is dealing with this time of year). The pastry is described as a coconut bundt cake that has white chocolate chunks mixed in, cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes on top. My mouth is watering!
When it comes to the cake’s famous recipients, Kirsten Dunst, who worked with Tom Cruise on Interview With The Vampire back in 1994, has been receiving the Christmas cakes for thirty years! Other actors who have talked about getting the cake are Tom Hanks, who called it “off the scale fantastic” and Cruise's Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell, who raved about it.
One time Henry Cavill received it, and didn’t eat it at first because he thought it would be healthy. However, Cavill was pleasantly surprised to learn it was “the most luxurious, unhealthy coconut cake” upon eating it. Back in 2022, Glen Powell also said this about how he consumes the cake:
Between this Christmas cake and the actors possibly teaming up for Top Gun 3, it sounds like it certainly pays to be a friend of Tom Cruise like Glen Powell has. Here's to a continued friendship between the two -- and more coconut cakes!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can check out the aforementioned leading men by streaming Top Gun: Maverick using a Paramount+ subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.