Tom Cruise Once Ranted On TV About Brooke Shields. How She Felt When He Came To Her House Later To Apologize

Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for most of his career. Cruise is known for doing his own stunts at a level that most other actors are unable or unwilling to do. However, Cruise is also known for his commitment to the Church of Scientology, which has, on occasion, led to him making even bigger headlines than some of his films, such as his highly publicized war of words with Brooke Shields.

Cruise’s religion has always been good for the occasional punchline, but Scientology has seen increased scrutiny for its views and it has sometimes become a much more serious topic, as it was twenty years ago when Cruise took very public aim at Brooke Shields and her decision to seek the aid of psychiatry to deal with postpartum depression.

How Tom Cruise Went After Brooke Shields

Back in 2005, Brooke Shields went public with her story of having suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter. She published her memoir Down Came The Rain about her journey, hoping her story might help others suffering from the condition. In the book she spoke of her decision to take antidepressants, which she says really helped her.

In a now infamous interview on Today, Tom Cruise took aim at the entire profession of psychiatry. He specifically mentioned Shields, saying that he wanted to “see her do well” but did not feel that her decision to embrace psychiatry and medication was the way to do that.

In her new book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old (via E!), the actress says she was “gobsmacked” by Cruise’s decision to call her out. She would eventually write a New York Times op-ed criticizing Cruise for making statements about a condition he could not experience.

What Happened When Tom Cruise Apologized

While The relationship between Tom Cruise and Brooke Shields got heated, tempers did eventually settle. In the book, the actress confirms that Cruise did come to her house sometime later and that he apologized for what he said.

Shields doesn’t specify exactly what Cruise said, simply that he apologized. It doesn’t sound like Shields was particularly blown away by whatever he said, but it was good enough for her. In the book the Shields says…

[It] wasn't the world's best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it.

Shields would go on to be a guest at Tom Cruise’s wedding when he and Katie Holmes got married in 2006. Clearly, the air had been cleared between them enough that they could be friendly with each other.

It’s unclear exactly what the relationship between Brooke Shields and Tom Cruise is today. They’re clearly not close friends if they ever were. Neither has changed their opinions on the topic that led to the fight.