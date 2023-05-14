Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Co-Star Describes How Calm He Was When Filming That Wild Motorcycle Stunt

Tom Cruise is following up his massive Top Gun: Maverick success this year with the long-awaited Mission: Impossible 7 , and you best believe one of 2023’s most exciting upcoming movies has a big stunt in it. You may have heard about one intense sequence that involves a motorcycle and a parachute, but his co-star Vanessa Kirby watched it happen on set and she recently recalled how shockingly “calm” Cruise was about the whole thing.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will see Tom Cruise completing a stunt that will have him motorcycling off a ramp into a base jump where he’ll then parachute down into what we think will take him onto a train down below. Ahead of Vanessa Kirby returning as the White Widow for the movie, the actress shared her experience seeing what could be the wildest Mission: Impossible stunt ever come together on set. In her words:

He did it consecutively … and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it. He was just so calm. He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does…I love being a part of the franchise. I'm really excited to come back.

In a recent interview with Variety , Vanessa Kirby said Tom Cruise was a cool cucumber completing some very risky stunts on the set of Dead Reckoning Part One. Since you’re most certainly curious about what this stunt entails, check out this video Tom Cruise shared about the insane M:I stunt :

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Release Date: July 12, 2023

Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

Written By: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Wingham, Cary Elwes

Crazy, right? No one will risk their lives to give audiences a breathtaking moviegoing experience quite like Tom Cruise! As the video shares, Tom Cruise made 500 skydives and over 13,000 motocross jumps to get the shot for the big screen epic action film. Sure, he’s on wires for the moment he jumps off the motorcycle into the base jump, but both activities are incredibly daring and dangerous. Thankfully, the 60-year-old is an absolute pro and pulled it all off.

Along with Kirby returning, many of your favorite M:I characters are part of the Mission: Impossible 7 cast including the likes of Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson, along with Hayley Atwell in a new role, which looks to be a major one.