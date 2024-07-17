Tom Felton Would Love To Work With Daniel Radcliffe Again, And Has A Fun Idea About How He'd Like To Flip The Harry Potter Script
Tom Felton wants to work with Daniel Radcliffe again, and his idea sounds perfect.
With a new Harry Potter TV show on the way we’re building toward what will be the second major telling of the original series of novels, but there will always be a place in the hearts of fans for the original films and the original cast. The Harry Potter films are among the best movies of the 2000s and fans still love them. There have always been hopes among fans that somehow the original Harry Potter cast might reunite in some way, that there could be a new Harry Potter movie at some point, but Tom Felton has a brilliant idea how he and Daniel Radcliffe should make a movie together outside of the Wizarding World.
In an interview with Brit.co Tom Felton says that there are a couple of his former Harry Potter castmates he would particularly like to work with again. One is his on-screen dad, Jason Isaacs. The other is Daniel Radcliffe, but he wants to put a twist on their relationship. Next time Felton wants to play the hero. He explained…
It’s unclear if this “secret desire” is something that only Felton has, or if this is a concept he and Daniel Radcliffe have actually talked about. Either way, it feels like something Radcliffe would be all for, so let’s bring it on. Felton mentions during the interview that much of the Harry Potter cast keeps in touch, so you could probably get a lot of them to appear in this movie. Reuniting the Harry Potter cast for a non-Potter movie would certainly be gimmick casting, but you know fans would be interested.
Honestly, if a movie was able to advertise that Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were co-starring in a movie together, the tickets would sell themselves. There are certainly fans who rewatch all the Harry Potter movies in order on a regular basis who would see any movie these actors were in together. And the idea of switching up who was the hero and who was the villain is just the sort of twist that would make a lot of fans curious. Somebody needs to get to work writing this movie right now.
While it’s unlikely that fans will stop asking for a new Harry Potter movie, that is looking more and more unlikely as the years go on and the new Harry Potter series continues to move forward. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t see the cast reunite in other ways. Certainly, it’s only fair to let Tom Felton play the good guy in one film after Daniel Radcliffe got an entire eight-film series.
