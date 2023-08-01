Tom Hanks Was Involved In A Mini That Thing You Do Reunion, And Now I Need To Watch The Movie Again

Almost 30 years ago, triple threat Tom Hanks wrote, directed and starred in the cult classic That Thing You Do , and the world continues to be in love with those boys known as The Wonders. From time to time, the gang has gotten together in one form or another, which is almost always something that sparks interest in watching the movie again.

Thanks to Mr. Hanks’ reunion with former Wonders member Johnathon Schaech , I definitely need to dig out my Blu-ray copy and watch this beautiful gem again. Sitting down for what looks like a lunch meeting with his former director, Schaech and Hanks smiled for the camera to commemorate the moment. A very familiar message was also included in this beautiful photo shared online for all to see:

Keep doing #ThatThingYouDo pic.twitter.com/zE4oj42mZWJuly 31, 2023 See more

It looks like Jimmy and Mr. White have made up, and That Thing You Do might be recorded in Spanish after all. C’mon, if you’re a fan of this 1996 classic, you’re basically thinking the same thing. And no, it’s not about how The Wonders almost had a very different journey in the original version of this movie.

You’re thinking about that scene. You can practically hear Johnathon Schaech singing and snapping his infamous retort in the recording studio. If you can’t recall this memory or you haven’t seen That Thing You Do, take a moment and watch this classic scene for yourself:

This is basically the pop music equivalent of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode sitting down to brunch on Halloween. At least, that’s how it would feel if Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech were actually as combative as their That Thing You Do characters ended up being in the finale.

In terms of reunions for those wonderful Wonders, there have been quite a few other moments where the entire band has gotten back together. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a very insightful reunion that included Schaech and his bandmates Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry along for the ride.

And on behalf of the 25th anniversary of the film in 2021, an in-person reunion took place with members of the That Thing You Do cast in the band’s home of Erie, PA. As part of an MILB game for the Erie SeaWolves, the gang got together to do those things you do when you don't have a prize hog entered at the livestock pavilion.

It's small reunions like the one between Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech that really tie together a fandom such as this. With the 30th anniversary looming in 2026, and fans still waiting for Mondo to release the vinyl version of the film's soundtrack at some point, there's going to be plenty to do surrounding that thing the Wonders did in the near future.