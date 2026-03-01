OF Star Bombarded With Fan Requests To 'Audition' After Donning Baywatch Red Suit: 'My DMs Were Genuinely Out Of Control'

Yasmine Bleeth. Pamela Anderson. Carmen Electra. When Baywatch originally became a phenomenon in the 1990s, the series sought out actresses who were young, talented, attractive... and who could fill out a swimsuit. There’s no reason to think the Fox reboot would go in a different direction, and now one OnlyFans star says she’s been “bombarded” with fan requests to try out for the new series.

Along with some cast OGs coming back and former Green Arrow star Stephen Amell ready to go shirtless again, Fox put out a casting call a few weeks ago that was held at the Marriott Marina Del Rey. Ahead of the February 18th event, Fox noted they were hopeful people would show up looking “Baywatch ready,” which means they confirmed means being able to rock clothes in a beachy setting.

Aspiring actors (18+) of all genders and ethnicities are invited to audition for roles including series regulars, recurring characters, and walk-ons. Performers are encouraged to arrive “Baywatch ready” with wardrobe that evokes a beach setting, while remaining polished, professional and avoiding overly revealing styles and costumes.

Enter Kira Pregiato, a rising social media star who has already 100% proven she can rock the infamous Baywatch red piece. She’s not the only person with a slew of followers to make the move in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of former Baywatch star and popular social media personality Carmen Electra.

A recent report indicated at least 2,000 people have already tried out for the series, but if the show is still looking for candidates, a lot of fans already think they have one. In fact, OF star Kira Pregiato told CinemaBlend in a statement that in recent weeks her DMs from fans have been “out of control,” and most of these people have expressed genuine interest in her trying out for Baywatch.

My DMs were genuinely out of control. People were tagging me in the casting announcement, sending me clips, like full-on campaigning for me to go. It was really sweet, honestly, but also kind of overwhelming.

So, did she attend the open cast call? In a statement, Ms. Pregiato says she did not, but that she’d be open if an opportunity arose.

If something like that ever came my way for real, I'd absolutely say yes. I just want it to feel right. …I'm not ruling anything out. But I don't need a red swimsuit to make waves.

Meanwhile, members of her more than 786 thousand followers are fighting the good fight for her, and whether or not this possibility comes to pass, we can definitely confirm there will be some fabulous people donning the red suits when Fox airs Baywatch on the 2026-2027 TV schedule.