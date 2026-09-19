Maria Sten Did A Lot Of Her Own Stunts In Neagley, But One ‘Wild’ One Wasn’t ‘Insurable’
So her stunt double had to step in.
In both Reacher and Neagley, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten are known for being ready and able to do a lot of their own stunts. However, there are some action sequences they can’t do, and Sten told us about one featured in the first season of Neagley (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription) that wasn’t “insurable.”
When CinemaBlend’s Sarah ElMahmoud interviewed Maria Sten at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of Season 1’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, she asked about the scene in Episode 4 when Neagley jumps out of a window and into a tree. Sten replied by calling it a “wild sequence,” and then explained that it was filmed on a stage and outside on location and then stitched together. She also revealed this was a stunt she wasn’t allowed to do:
That is a bummer, but it also makes sense. In the scene in question, Neagley is escaping a house from the top floor, and to get out she has to jump out of a window, onto a roof and into a tree. She then drops to the ground and runs away. It’s a quick but epic moment. And apparently it was high stakes enough that Sten couldn’t be insured to do it. So, her stunt double did it, as the actress recalled:
Overall, I do get why this was the case. Even if the actors are perfectly capable of doing stunts and do most of them themselves, sometimes you need a double to step in. So, in this moment during the Reacher spinoff, Sten’s stunt double had to do the jump.
Plus, it’s well documented that Alan Ritchson has been thrown through walls, injured and needed surgery because of the action in Reacher. There is risk in filming shows like this, so precautions need to be taken. And in Neagley’s case, that meant Maria Sten wasn’t insured on this tree stunt.
I am curious if this happened with other action sequences throughout the well-reviewed first season of Neagley. I’d also love to know about some of the stunts Sten was able to do herself. I know she’s a remarkable action star, and as she said, she loves to do her own stunts when she can. So, next time I watch Neagley, you better believe I’ll be paying close attention to her action-packed moments.
If you’d like to do the same, or if you haven’t watched the first season of Neagley yet, you can do so right now with an Amazon Prime subscription. Trust me, it’s worth it for all the action, including this “wild” stunt that Maria Sten wasn’t insured for.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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