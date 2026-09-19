What Lady Gaga Said About Becoming A Mom Before Becoming A Mom

Lady Gaga has had a very busy year. Not only did she win two awards at the 68th Grammy Awards and cameo in the 2026 movie release The Devil Wears Prada 2, but she also became a mom. Before entering motherhood, the “Monster” singer previously spoke about her desire to become a new mother, and oh the feels!

On June 9th, Lady Gaga welcomed a baby girl, Rose Bean, with her fiancé Michael Polansky. The birth of her daughter was such a secret that even her loved ones were allegedly “blindsided” by it . However, she did speak about becoming a mother before all this. So, let’s go back a year to The Howard Stern Show, when she spoke about wanting to enter motherhood one of these days without having to “disappear”:

I think music will be a part of our child’s life. But, I also have to see what it’s like and what our kid needs, you know? I just want them to have a very safe and happy childhood. So, you’re not wrong that that will become my number one priority. You’re actually right on the money with that.

Absolutely. I can already picture songs being all about her daughter, and maybe someday her little one will perform with her. Before even being a mom, it appears that the “Lovegame” singer already envisioned what motherhood would look like for her. She undoubtedly dreamed of there being a balancing act between her music and being “Lady Mama”, as Howard Stern jokingly called her.

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It’s incredibly admirable that despite being such a high-profile public figure, the House of Gucci actress still wanted her future child to have a safe and happy upbringing. With Lady Gaga now a mother to a little girl, I can tell she was “born this way” in terms of being a wonderful parent.

Not only did the A Star Is Born actress luck out with motherhood, but also with being engaged to someone quite dedicated. Not only did Polansky collaborate with his partner on Joker 2 by co-writing her tracks for the film’s alternative soundtrack, Harlequin, but Gaga even spoke on the radio show about how he made an office filled with her favorite musical equipment. The influential pop star made sure to gush to Howard Stern about the love she has for him:

I’m really lucky. I think I didn’t realize how much I didn’t have that kind of realness in my life. And meeting him was like, I don’t know, it felt like water in the desert. He just rocked my world. Cause he was just so real and so nice, and he cared to get to know the whole me. We were fast in love.

If Michael Polansky already treats his fiancé like a queen, imagine how much he’ll spoil his daughter like a proud dad. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a whole room set up with everything a little girl can dream of.

Lady Gaga clearly knew what motherhood would look like before welcoming a new member of the family. With the plan for music to still play a role in the Polansky household and to give her kid a normal childhood. I’m sure the “Rain on Me” singer will create a home filled with beautiful music, special memories, and unconditional love.

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