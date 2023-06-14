The Full Monty Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Hulu Sequel Series

Remember The Full Monty, Peter Cattaneo’s 1997 British comedy about a group of unemployed men who decided to start a striptease show to raise some much needed money? Well, the surprise box office smash hit has been turned into a TV sequel that just arrived on Hulu in June 2023. And, better yet, the lion’s share of the original cast is back for another round with the FX on Hulu show .

If you have a Hulu subscription and plan to check it out, or at least are interested in seeing what it’s about, there’s a good chance you’re going to want to know who makes up The Full Monty cast (both the original actors and the many new faces). Well, stick around, because we’re about to break down all the major players in the continuation of the hilarious yet thoughtful 26-year-old story.

Robert Carlyle (Gaz)

Starting things off is Robert Carlyle, who reprises his role as Gaz, one of the founders of the striptease group in The Full Monty.

From playing the psychotic yet lovable Begbie in Trainspotting to portraying an even more psychopathic Bond villain in The World is Not Enough , Carlyle has done a lot to be remembered for over the years. He was also in the unforgettable and absolutely terrifying opening scene from 27 Weeks Later.

Mark Addy (Dave)

Mark Addy returns to the TV sequel, again playing Dave, one of the striptease group’s founders.

Diehard Game of Thrones fans will immediately remember Addy from his portrayal of the ill-fated Robert Baratheon on Game of Thrones, the one-time king of the Seven Kingdoms who met his demise in the show’s first season. Over the years, Addy has also appeared in movies like A Knight’s Tale, Mary Poppins Returns, and Downton Abbey, to name a few.

Lesley Sharp (Jean)

Lesley Sharp is back as Jean, Dave’s wife.

Though she has appeared in multiple movies like From Hell and Vera Drake in the years since appearing in the 1997 comedy, Sharp’s career has mostly been spent on the small screen. Shows like Starlings, Three Girls, Living the Dream, and Fate: The Winx Saga have all featured the actress in major roles over the years.

Paul Barber (Horse)

Paul Barber, who showed up in the film as one of locals who auditioned for the group, is back again for the Hulu series of the same name.

Since first appearing in the 1997 movie, Barber has appeared on TV shows like Matchmakers, The Invisibles, Doctors, Coronation Street, and countless others.

Steve Huison (Lomper)

Steve Huison returns to The Full Monty as Lomper, one of the first dancers to join the group in the original film.

With appearances in movies like Among Giants, Peterloo, and The Runaways, Huison has remained busy ever since the release of the 1997 comedy. He’s also spent a considerable amount of time on the small screen, with roles on shows like Doctors, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and multiple others.

Wim Snape (Nathan)

Wim Snape is also back for the series, reprising his role of Nathan, Gaz’s son.

In recent years, Snape has made appearances on Breeders, Gentleman Jack, Doctors, and Drifters, to name a few.

Tom Wilkinson (Gerald)

Tom Wilkinson comes back to The Full Monty universe in the new series, reprising his role of Gerald.

Since his days of playing an unemployed steel mill foreman, Wilkinson has gone on to have an incredible career, one that's seen him nominated for multiple Academy Awards (Michael Clayton, In the Bedroom), give commanding performances like Benjamin Franklin in John Adams, and play one of Gotham City’s most notorious crime bosses in Batman Begins.

Hugo Speer (Guy)

Rounding out the original members of the cast is Hugo Speer, who returns as Guy. However, it should be pointed out that Speer was fired partway through production after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against him, leaving it unknown how much of his performance we'll see.

Throughout his career, Speer has appeared in movies like The Interpreter, Late Bloomers, and Nymphomaniac Vol. 1, as well as a list of shows that includes Bedlam, Father Brown, and Shadow and Bone.

Talitha Wing (Destiny Schofield)

Leading off the new additions for The Full Monty cast is Talitha Wing, who takes on the role of Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.

Throughout her career, Wing has found success on shows including Amazon Original series like Alex Rider and The Feed, as well as movies like Military Wives.

Paul Clayton (Dennis)

Paul Clayton is another new addition for the show, taking on the role of Dennis, Lomper’s husband.

Clayton has a career going back to the late ‘70s, but you might recognize him from his portrayal of Bob Boothby during the second season of The Crown, or most recently, Lord Merryweather on House of the Dragon .

Miles Jupp (Darren)

Miles Jupp appears on The Full Monty as Darren, a recent divorcee and housing officer with a lot of respect and admiration for the Monty men.

Throughout his career, Jupp has had small roles in massive movies like Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Sherlock Holmes, as well as appearances on shows like Sex Education, A Very British Scandal, Spy, and Rev., to name just a few.

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Dilip)

Philip Rhys Chaundhary appears as Dilip, the Deputy Headteacher at Destiny’s school.

Chaundhary previously appeared on shows like Shameless, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Rosewood, and Nightflyers.

Dominic Sharkey (Cal)

Dominic Sharkey takes on the role of Cal, one of Destiny's closest friends. This is Sharkey’s first TV appearance.

Natalie Davies (Tabani)

Natalie Davies also plays one of Destiny’s school friends with her portrayal of Tabani. Over the years, Davies has appeared on shows like Hullraisers, Humbug, and Bull, to name only a few.

Tupele Dorgu (Yaz)

Tupele Dorgu appears on The Full Monty as Yaz, Destiny’s mom.

Throughout her career, Dorgu has appeared on everything from Hollyoaks to Doctors and Coronation Street to Merseybeat.

Arnold Oceng (Ant)

Arnold Oceng pops up as Ant, a talented graffiti artist who strikes a bond with Gaz.

Prior to showing up on the new Hulu original series, Oceng appeared on Dark Money, Age Before Beauty, This World, and several other productions.

Aiden Cook (Twiglet)

Aiden Cook stars as a young student nicknamed Twiglet.

Cook’s only previous role was that of a young Billy Dalby in 2021 on the PBS TV series, All Creatures Great and Small.

Hopefully, this helps you put a name to the face when it comes to The Full Monty cast. The entire eight-episode series is streaming now on Hulu, which is also home to some of the most promising upcoming shows on the 2023 TV schedule.

