With Top Gun 3 Up In The Air, Miles Teller Is Sticking With The Navy For His New Movie Project

Miles Teller blew moviegoers away when he was cast as "Rooster" in Top Gun: Maverick. He perfectly embodied all of the qualities that made fans love Anthony Edwards' "Goose" in the first movie. That's one of the reasons why many are still waiting for confirmation on a threequel. While such an announcement has yet to arrive, it would seem that Teller has lined up a new movie. And, funny enough, this gig will see the actor sticking with the Navy.

The Whiplash star helped make bank for Paramount as a cast member of the box office phenom Top Gun: Maverick . Now, the studio is looking to join forces with the A-lister yet again and, this time, it's for a revamp of a classic romance movie. Deadline reports that Miles Teller has joined the remake of An Officer and a Gentleman, which is one of the best Navy movies . According to the trade, Teller is expected to play the role originated by Richard Gere in the classic flick.

Released in 1982, An Officer and a Gentleman sees Richard Gere play Zack Mayo, a young man who enrolls in the U.S. Navy's Aviation Officer Candidate School to become a pilot. Amid his training, he not only gets on the bad side of his sergeant, but he also falls in love with one of the locals in town. Also starring in the movie are Debra Winger and the late Louis Gossett Jr., who won an Oscar for his work. The Taylor Hackford-helmed movie was a critical and financial success, and it remains a beloved movie to this day.

Additional details on Miles Teller's role weren't provide and, as of right now, we don't even know if his character will also be named Zack. What I'd wager, though, is that Teller might draw from his Top Gun experiences while developing the character. Though one would think that while prepping for this gig, he won't have to go through rigorous flight training like he did for Maverick.

As for what’s happening with Top Gun 3, you’d think such a film would be fast-tracked since the previous movie made $1.4 billion at the global box office. However, it looks like plans are slowly in development. Tom Cruise was pitched a story and, ultimately, his four-word response to it was “I really like it.” Of course, just because he expressed some level of approval, that doesn't automatically mean production will start right away. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that plans are moving slowly because of how busy the Mission: Impossible star is. Recently, Bruckheimer gave a realistic update, saying he’s tossed ideas to Cruise. But with no script written, it could be a while before the movie takes off. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take 30 years like it did for Maverick to get off the ground.

I'm hoping that the production does indeed happen at that Miles Teller is able to reprise his role as Rooster. In the meantime though, good on him for landing another Navy-centric role via the remake of An Officer and a Gentleman. One big commonality between this movie and Maverick is that there's sure to be a level of pressure, considering how iconic the film is. Hopefully, Teller will crush it as he did in the 2022 blockbuster.

