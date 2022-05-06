‘Top Gun: Maverick’ World Premiere Interviews With Tom Cruise And More
By Hannah Saulic , Sean O'Connell , Law Sharma published
We interview the stars of the 'Top Gun' sequel on the red carpet of the world premiere on the USS Midway in San Diego.
Top Gun: Maverick stars including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Charles Parnell, Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis, plus filmmakers Joseph Kosinski and Christopher McQuarrie, and musician Kenny Loggins chat about the long-awaited Top Gun sequel at the red carpet for the world premiere of the film on the USS Midway in San Diego.
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.