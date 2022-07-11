Top Gun’s Miles Teller Responds After His Grandmother Campaigns For Him To Be The Next 007

The last few months have been eventful for Miles Teller, between playing producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer and starring in the Joseph Kosinski-directed moves Top Gun: Maverick and Spiderhead. So what’s coming up next for the actor? Well, if Leona Flowers, his grandmother, had her way, Teller would be the next person to play James Bond, and now he’s responded to Flowers’ efforts to get him cast as 007.

Earlier this month, Leona Flowers went on Twitter to pitch her grandson succeeding Daniel Craig as the next cinematic James Bond, writing that he’s “proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool.” ET caught up with Miles Teller to see what he thought about playing the suave spy, and here’s what he said:

Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect. I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.

Miles Teller being cast as James Bond would certainly be an outside-the-box pick, as 007 is one of the United Kingdom’s most popular characters and has only been played on the big screen by actors from that region. But hey, if people like Henry Cavill and Robert Pattinson can play American-created characters like Superman and Batman, then giving Teller (or any stateside actor) a shot at Bond might be worth a go. Like Teller said, why not try and mix it up a little bit?

Upon being questioned about whether or not Miles Teller could pull off a British accent, Leona Flowers responded that her grandson’s acting studies included learning accents She then added that she thinks “our English friends would welcome him as 007,” referring back to when Teller stopped by London for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. While it’s likely too soon to even consider Teller being part of the Bond betting pool along the likes of Tom Hardy and Regé-Jean Page, scoring this particular role would further boost his profile when it comes to franchises/properties. Along with his recent outing as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Maverick, Teller is also known for playing Reed Richards in 2015’s Fantastic Four and Peter Hayes in the Divergent movies.

One thing has been made clear on the James Bond front: we’re nowhere near close to learning who will succeed Daniel Craig, who made his final outing as the character in last year’s No Time to Die. In late June, producer Barbara Broccoli said that “nobody’s in the running” for the role yet, and that there isn’t even a script for the next Bond movie yet since “we’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.” Broccoli also said that the next Bond movie is at least two years away from filming. That’s not terribly far off, but at the same time, the waiting game continues before we get any kind of official sense on where we’re going with this franchise next.

Naturally CinemaBlend will keep passing along updates on James Bond's film future, but for the Miles Teller fans out there, you can either head to your local theater now to see him in Top Gun: Maverick or use your Netflix subscription and Paramount+ subscription to respectively stream Spiderhead and The Offer.