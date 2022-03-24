As Regé-Jean Page Tops The James Bond Odds Once More, A Surprise Contender Has Further Complicated Tom Hardy's Chances

The recent surge in 007 odds has seen The Saint’s Regé-Jean Page taking the top spot once more . With the most recent pack of contenders looking pretty familiar, there isn't a ton of shockers in the data pointing towards Daniel Craig’s would-be successor in the history of James Bond movies . That is, unless you happen to be Tom Hardy, as the Venom actor is probably quite stunned to see his chances further complicated by a surprise contender.

(Image credit: Masterpiece)

Aidan Turner Has Leapfrogged Over Tom Hardy

Per the latest update from US-Bookies , Hardy has slipped into a fourth place tie alongside fellow perennial hopeful Michael Fassbender. Falling from a 4/1 showing into a 9/1 stalemate with the former Magneto, one has to wonder who could possibly defeat a man with the power of a symbiote? Apparently, the answer is a dwarf, as The Hobbit/Poldark star Aidan Turner has just shot into third place. Here’s where the current James Bond standings are holding:

Regé-Jean Page - 11/4

Henry Cavill - 4/1

Aidan Turner - 6/1

Tom Hardy/Michael Fassbender - 9/1

Idris Elba - 10/1

James Norton - 12/1

Cillian Murphy - 18/1

Jamie Dornan/Tom Hopper - 25/1

For reference, the previous data on who bettors favored to take over the tuxedo in a post-No Time To Die world had Turner at 20/1 odds. The actor was in a crowded section of the upper ranks that also included Riz Ahmed and Jack Lowden, among others . A deeper look at these numbers also indicates that Tom Hardy’s tumble isn’t even the largest fall in this new shake up.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jamie Dornan's Odds Took A Huge Tumble

That particular misfortune seems to have fallen on Belfast’s Jamie Dornan, who went from a 8/1 tie with McMafia’s James Norton into a 25/1 dead heat with The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper. As both Norton and Hopper were both top of the list contenders in the past, you can see just how unpredictable the world of James Bond betting odds can be. Still, even if the Bond gig evades him, Dornan does have Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone coming up, where he’ll star alongside Red Notice’s Gal Gadot .

Uncertainty still reigns supreme in the James Bond competition. Jamie Dornan, Regé-Jean Page and, yes, even Tom Hardy know how it feels to be on top, only to be dethroned for a time. Does Aidan Turner have what it takes to stay in the top three, or can Tom Hardy leapfrog over him yet again? What does this all mean for Henry Cavill, who, despite flirting with the top spot himself , flipped back to second place?