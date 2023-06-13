Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Director Reveals How Early Sequel Talks Are Happening

Buckle up Transformers fans because, after seven lore-connecting installments of the action-packed saga , there are no signs of it slowing down. In an exciting new development, director Steven Caple Jr., the mastermind behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , is already revving up for a potential sequel. He revealed in a recent podcast appearance that he is in discussions with Paramount Pictures to bring us another round of Robots in Disguise goodness, and it couldn't come at a better time as the current flick topped Spider-Man at the box office this past weekend.

The Creed II filmmaker let the shape-shifting alien machine news out of the bag while appearing on a recent episode of Deadline ’s Crew Call Podcast. It was there that he revealed his desire to further explore the explosive revelations that unfold in the film's climactic final scene. The director intentionally planted various Easter eggs throughout the movie , strategically paving the way for an expansive universe of future films and spin-offs. In terms of just how far along discussions are, he told the hosts:

I am not officially signed on for the next movie. We're in the works now, but I'm not officially signed on. I'm in talks. I set up a lot of stuff in this film, and with the studio, myself, and the producers, every time we talk about the future, there's a lot of 'we,' the word 'we.' It's kind of naturally fell that way. But everything that was planted here was for the future, so yeah. Yeah, we're in talks.

When it comes to delving into the mind-blowing tease ending, which they shot two versions of, the Creed II director buzzes with excitement regarding the potential for the franchise moving forward. In the same podcast interview, He shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I have some ideas on how to branch out that part of the IP…”. With the movie maker's creative energy brimming and his willingness to take the franchise to new heights, it's impossible not to get caught up in the anticipation for a possible eighth installment helmed by him. And the potential for a long overdue crossover has me even more pumped about the future of the series.

Fans eagerly packed theaters to watch Steven Caple's first TF adventure, likely drawn in by the star power of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. And of course, there's the film's MVP, the cheeky Autobot Mirage voiced by Pete Davidson. Despite mixed reviews from critics , the allure of the Bumblebee sequel seemingly proved irresistible for a sum of general viewers. While opinions varied, it was widely agreed that the film represented a significant improvement for the series as a whole.

In fact, CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes hailed it as the franchise's "best of the bunch" in an enthusiastic review. According to the Rotten Tomatoes reviews, audiences were far more enamored with the film than the critics, awarding it an impressive 91% audience score compared to a more modest 52% from the pundit's camp. Clearly, the film struck a chord with fans, reaffirming that sometimes the true measure of a movie's worth lies in the hearts of its audience.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With Rise of the Beasts, it’s clear that the future of the Autobots and Decepticons (alongside the newly introduced Maximals and Predacons) is brimming with potential. If Steven Caple Jr. returns for a follow-up, I'm confident he'll hit it out of the park.