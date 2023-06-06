Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Think Of The Maximals’ Introduction
The franchise's seventh film hits theaters on June 9.
Summer is here, and audiences expecting to see a number of big movies hit the theaters before Labor Day won’t be disappointed. After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse enjoyed box office success, this weekend will bring even more popcorn-popping fun with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are the two human stars in the franchise’s seventh live-action film, and the reviews are here to give fans an idea of whether or not this will be where they spend their movie ticket money this weekend.
Rise of the Beasts is set in the ‘90s and introduces some fan favorite characters with the Maximals from Beast Wars. Pete Davidson also joins the universe as the Autobot Mirage, and critics’ first reactions were calling Davidson the scene-stealing MVP of the movie. Now we can dive a little deeper into what they think of the movie, and we’ll start with CinemaBlend’s review of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Our own Mike Reyes rates the film 3.5 stars out of 5, calling it the best of the series, though he says the Maximals don’t get as much screen time as you’d expect. He continues:
Jonathan Sim of ComingSoon.net rates Rise of the Beasts 6 out of 10, admitting that it’s an entertaining film and one of the strongest in the franchise. That’s not saying much, though, as the director struggles to find his voice, the critic writes:
Siddhant Adlakha of Polygon says the inclusion of the Maximals gave Steven Caple Jr. the opportunity to bring something new to the franchise; however, the critic says the beasts don’t factor into the film as much as one would hope from a movie with this title. The review concludes:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm feels the movie was merely trying to justify its existence, but Pete Davidson is a breath of fresh air. The critic rates it 5 out of 10 stars, saying:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire also expresses disappointment in the movie, noting that the titular beasts don’t have much of an impact on the movie that lacks a plot that audiences can invest in. The critic grades the movie a D and says:
It sounds like critics have some gripes where the plot of the movie is concerned, but ultimately many of them agree it offers some of the nostalgia, robotic battles and big explosions that fans of the franchise have come to expect. If you want to check this one out for yourself, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters on Friday, June 9. Special screenings are also being held that will allow ticket-holders to see the movie a couple of days earlier on June 7.
Be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other flicks are headed our way soon, including many family-friendly options this summer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke