The Story Behind Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2's Big Ending Twist And How It Left Twilight Fans Stunned
We'll never forget where we were when this happened.
SPOILERS are ahead for Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.
There are some moviegoing experiences one never forgets, and the end of Breaking Dawn Part 2 certainly makes the list of one of my core memories gazing up at a big screen after being a fan of the Twilight books and movies as a teen. I was on a vacation during the Thanksgiving holiday week in the desert, but obviously I had to catch the last Twilight movie with fellow fans on opening night. So, we found a super late screening (because that’s all they had in those days) and watched the final film of the vampire saga. I swear, my tired self thought I was hallucinating when I watched Carlisle getting beheaded and the a surprise battle scene played out. “That wasn’t in the book” raced through my mind and my jaw proceeded to be dropped for the rest of the movie’s runtime.
It’s not easy to pull off a mind-blowing plot twist in a movie, but Breaking Dawn Part 2 was able to give Twilight fans like myself something surprising to be stunned by, thanks to the clever ending. And yes, Stephenie Meyer was involved. If you were ever curious about the story behind the movie's ending, sit back and read on...
What Happens At The End Of Breaking Dawn
Before I get into how the ending came about, it’s time to refresh your memory about what happened in Breaking Dawn Part 2. After Kristen Stewart’s Bella becomes a vampire, the storyline didn’t go right to a happy ending.
The Book’s Ending
At the end of the Breaking Dawn book, the Volturi decide to leave the Cullens alone after they are getting ready for a fight. In the very last chapter of Breaking Dawn “The Happily Ever After,” Edward Cullen shares that the Volturi leader, Aro, was “terrified of Bella” and her vampire mind shield powers, along with the fact that they were outnumbered by the additional vampires and werewolves assembled by the Cullens. Alice “gave Aro the excuse he needed to get out of the fight” per the book’s words.
The book suggests the Volturi may be back someday, but the Cullens are confident they can outsmart them again whenever that happens. And in terms of Edward and Bella, they live happily ever after “forever and forever and forever” as Edward mutters on the last page.
The Movie’s Ending
In the 2012 franchise closer, things go down a little differently. The Cullens have assembled a ton of vampires and werewolves to fight the Volturi, but at first a fight does appear to break out, and there’s a ton of casualties including Carlisle’s head being severed by Aro, Dakota Fanning’s Jane getting decimated by a werewolf and Aro being killed off by Edward and Bella. The scene is framed as reality (hence my shock) before it’s revealed that the scene was simply a vision of Alice Cullen (who can see the future), that she was sharing with Aro on the battlefield. Then, the Volturi stand down, and Edward and Bella get their big screen send off.
Stephenie Meyer Apparently Had Doubts About How The Breaking Dawn Ending Could Work For The Movie
While I was absolutely shocked when the Breaking Dawn Part 2 twist ending initially played out, among comparing and contrasting how the finale plays out, I’ve always found the movie version to be a clever solution to a bit of an anticlimactic ending to a four book series (from a visual standpoint anyway). If the Breaking Dawn ending had been adapted beat by beat, it would be a 20-minute sequence of vampires initially talking in a field (it was a 68-page showdown in the novel).
Apparently Stephenie Meyer knew this about her ending, too, and even debated whether to give the rights to Summit to make a movie for this reason. Per screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg to Buzzfeed:
Can you imagine if the Twilight saga had just ended with Eclipse? The fans needed an ending, and luckily Rosenberg met with Meyer about a new ending.
Then, Meyer And Twilight’s Screenwriter Thought Of A New Ending To The Saga Together
In the same interview, Melissa Rosenberg shared that she and Stephenie Meyer “both came up” with the twist ending together. Here’s how it came about:
Isn’t it neat that Stephenie Meyer was so involved? I really love when changes made in movie versions of books get the go ahead by authors, because sometimes even they have ways they want to update the source material. Especially for the film medium. Director Bill Condon said this to Vulture about the alterations:
It’s a great point, because Stephenie Meyer wasn’t really the “writing battles” type, but from a movie standpoint, it was awesome to see vampires and werewolves in action.
The Filmmakers Had A Blast Crafting The Battle… And Deciding Who To Kill First
Once Meyer, Rosenberg and Condon were all on board for the twist, it was time to craft the scene. Check out what the director also told Vulture about how it all started for him:
Going back to Melissa Rosenberg’s Buzzfeed interview at the time, she was the one who decided it would be Carlisle who would get the first “death”. In her words:
What a fun job for Rosenberg. Condon also offered more insight on who was on the chopping block when they were creating the shocking sequence:
Even though Meyer originally signed on to the idea, she did have some thoughts about who would die in the vision. Bringing us to this next point.
At First, Meyer Wasn’t Totally Behind All The Decisions For The Battle Scene
Writing and executing the scene wasn’t without some pushback from Meyer. In a Los Angeles Times written article at the time of release, Bill Condon spoke to some of the conversations he had with the Twilight author.
Of course, ultimately, they came to a compromise and we got the excellent scene in Breaking Dawn Part 2 that had me (and tons of other fans) on the floor opening weekend. Stephenie Meyer said this to same publication about the scene staying in the spirit of what she wrote in her bestselling Twilight conclusion:
Technically, it is true to the book, but with the added factor of Alice's vision to really illustrate what would happen if they fought.
Twilight Fans Went Wild For The Breaking Dawn Twist Ending
That brings us back to the fans. The scene was very satisfying for fans because of how unexpected it was (and well executed). When the movie turned ten a couple of years ago, Taylor Lautner said this to CinemaBlend about fan reactions:
Fans still love talking about it, too. Here’s one Twitter reaction:
Another person said their “favorite audience reaction” in a theater was actually this scene. Check it:
And, here’s one more:
Well, there you have it! There’s the story behind that wild twist ending for Breaking Dawn Part 2. I’m not sure if any upcoming book to screen adaptations will match the surprise of this, but hey, it’s another reason why the Twilight saga is so iconic.
