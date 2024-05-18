Twisters’ Anthony Ramos Reveals The Note Steven Spielberg Gave Him About His Character That Made Him Feel Seen
This was pretty awesome of Steven Spielberg.
The newly released trailer for the upcoming Twisters, which references the original film’s thrilling conclusion, suggests that the 2024 movie schedule entry will be sizzling. In Hollywood, grandiose storytelling often overshadows authenticity. However, for Anthony Ramos, one of the film's stars, a note from the legendary Steven Spielberg himself changed everything. In fact, it grounded his character in a way that deeply resonated with his personal experience.
The dynamic In the Heights performer recently shared a touching moment from the production of Twisters, a standalone sequel to one of the best action movies of the '90s, the 1996 classic Twister. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he revealed that he initially assumed his character, storm chaser Javi, would adopt a Southern accent given the film's Oklahoma setting. But the actor was taken aback when Steven Spielberg, the executive producer, had a different vision. He explained to the outlet that he was prepared to give his southern take...:
This moment of cultural authenticity isn't just a personal victory for Anthony Ramos; it’s a significant step for representation in mainstream cinema. In an industry often criticized for lacking diversity and cultural sensitivity, the Jurassic Park helmer's decision highlights the importance of staying true to a character's roots and providing audiences with relatable and authentic portrayals.
Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the visionary behind Minari, promises to bring both spectacle and soul to the screen. Ramos expressed his excitement about working with Chung, praising the director's ability to infuse heart into large-scale projects. The Hamilton star continued:
The upcoming blockbuster is a '90s action movie sequel fans have been clamoring to see for years, and it’s great that it's finally happening. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Maura Tierney, Tunde Adebimpe, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea and Katy O’Brian. With Spielberg's backing and Lee Isaac Chung's directorial finesse, Twisters is poised to captivate audiences just as the original did when it dominated the summer box office in 1996.
As anticipation builds for the weather-based disaster film, Anthony Ramos' story stands out, highlighting Hollywood's evolving landscape. To see more of Ramos' impressive talent, check out his performance in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is now streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, or his star-making turn in the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, available for Disney+ subscribers.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.