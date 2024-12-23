Two Major Vampire Cliches Nosferatu Is Totally Going To Break, According To Robert Eggers
Think you know movie vampires? Think again.
Since nearly the beginning of cinema as an art form, vampires have been a staple of some of the best horror movies. So, after more than a century of storytelling, the creatures of the night have racked up quite a stable of cliches. Fret not, though Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu reimagining is about to hit the 2024 movie schedule. And the movie director says that (like a vampire’s reflection), two major cliches will not be making an appearance.
Consider the common elements of vampire lore: they are undead beings, have no reflection can transform into bats and, of course, drink blood. However, this may not apply to Nosferatu. Recently, Robert Eggers spoke with IndieWire about how he plans to make his upcoming horror film distinct from others in the genre. He mentioned that the first step in avoiding clichés is:
The director of The Witch drew inspiration for Count Orlok from the original folklore. Honestly, this is to be expected from a filmmaker known for his meticulous attention to detail. Yet drinking blood isn’t the only aspect Eggers is changing up with his upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. He went on to explain another aspect of the legend he intends to give his take on:
I don’t know about you, but this fresh take on a classic monster movie has me so pumped. Even many of the best vampire movies have relied on the same lore for so long that these tropes are deeply embedded in our collective movie-watching minds. Seeing a master storyteller like the Lighthouse director return to the basics and present a vampire story with a unique twist on the lore is a fantastic way to keep audiences intrigued. It challenges what they think they know about the creatures of the night.
As if I couldn't be more excited about Nosferatu, Robert Eggers serves up a heaping helping of “teaser pie.” Fortunately, I won't have to wait much longer, as the horror film is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th. I can't think of a better holiday gift. If the initial public reactions to Nosferatu are any indication, I'm in for a fantastic scary movie! The unique take on vampire lore is just a cheery on top of the pie.
Be sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what other scary flicks are headed to theaters in the coming new year.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.