Two Major Vampire Cliches Nosferatu Is Totally Going To Break, According To Robert Eggers

Since nearly the beginning of cinema as an art form, vampires have been a staple of some of the best horror movies. So, after more than a century of storytelling, the creatures of the night have racked up quite a stable of cliches. Fret not, though Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu reimagining is about to hit the 2024 movie schedule. And the movie director says that (like a vampire’s reflection), two major cliches will not be making an appearance.

Consider the common elements of vampire lore: they are undead beings, have no reflection can transform into bats and, of course, drink blood. However, this may not apply to Nosferatu. Recently, Robert Eggers spoke with IndieWire about how he plans to make his upcoming horror film distinct from others in the genre. He mentioned that the first step in avoiding clichés is:

Vampires of folklore didn’t always even drink blood. Sometimes, they would strangle their victims. Sometimes, they would fornicate with their victims night after night until they died. And while it makes perfect anatomical sense, Anglo literary vampires would drink from the throat. But because of waking nightmares and old hag syndrome and the pressure of that feeling on your chest, many types of folk vampires would drink from the chest, which is what I do in the movie. So it was fun to find the things that were more primitive. As you watch the movie, I hope you’re [saying]. ‘Oh, that makes sense!

The director of The Witch drew inspiration for Count Orlok from the original folklore. Honestly, this is to be expected from a filmmaker known for his meticulous attention to detail. Yet drinking blood isn’t the only aspect Eggers is changing up with his upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. He went on to explain another aspect of the legend he intends to give his take on:

It’s not sunlight; it’s just the fact that it is dawn that kills him. In the folklore — which we say in my film, which is pre-Murnau — the vampire must go back to its grave before the first crow of cock. So it’s not that vampires are allergic to sunlight in the folklore, and that the sun burns and kills them. It’s that the purity and the redemption of dawn doesn’t work for a demonic being.

I don’t know about you, but this fresh take on a classic monster movie has me so pumped. Even many of the best vampire movies have relied on the same lore for so long that these tropes are deeply embedded in our collective movie-watching minds. Seeing a master storyteller like the Lighthouse director return to the basics and present a vampire story with a unique twist on the lore is a fantastic way to keep audiences intrigued. It challenges what they think they know about the creatures of the night.

As if I couldn't be more excited about Nosferatu, Robert Eggers serves up a heaping helping of “teaser pie.” Fortunately, I won't have to wait much longer, as the horror film is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th. I can't think of a better holiday gift. If the initial public reactions to Nosferatu are any indication, I'm in for a fantastic scary movie! The unique take on vampire lore is just a cheery on top of the pie.

