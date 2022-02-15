Uncharted Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg’s Video Game Movie
Nate and Sully have finally made it to the big screen.
Anticipation has been growing for years to see “cool guy” Nathan Drake on the big screen and, now, the Uncharted premiere is just around the corner. Tom Holland plays Drake, and the mustached-Mark Wahlberg also stars in the Naughty Dog game adaptation as his mentor, Victor Sullivan. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its February 18 release, so let’s take a look at how successful they think this transition from video game to stunt-filled action flick.
The Uncharted movie serves as an origin story for the video game series — a necessity given Tom Holland’s age in relation to the character fans are used to seeing on their PlayStations. Nathan Drake is recruited by fortune hunter Sully to track down treasure amassed 500 years prior by Ferdinand Magellan.
Let’s take a look at what the critics have to say about the adaptation, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Sean O’Connell rates the film 3.5 stars out of 5, saying it’s a solid beginning for a new movie franchise. While Tom Holland is frankly too young to play Drake, he earns his keep in a role he can surely grow into:
Hoai-Tran Bui of SlashFilm, however, rates the movie 5 out of 10, saying that it relies too much on jokes and doesn’t offer anything new to the genre. In fact, this critic says its similarities to past features only calls greater attention to the film's flaws:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says Uncharted is better than other video game movies, but qualifies that by pointing out the genre doesn’t have much to brag about. The game leant itself to a movie adaptation, yet the movie doesn’t add much depth in the translation:
Tanner Dedmon of Comicbook.com also gives the film an average rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars and notes that while it’s hard to see Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as the established video game characters, Holland does grasp Nate’s humor and energy. The stars, however, are sometimes outshined by their supporting cast:
While Jeffrey Vega of IGN, says Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle are forgettable as the villains, but more because of our lack of time with them than anything. He also thinks the movie is a good way to bring new fans into the Uncharted universe who aren’t already fans of the video game:
Frank Scheck of THR says the flick definitely plays out like a video game movie, and although Tom Holland clearly buffed up for the role, he makes Nation Drake feel a lot like a “more larcenous Peter Parker.”
Reviews for Uncharted seem to stay at mid-level, but it sounds like critics enjoy the film’s stunts and humor. Audiences looking for pure action should like this movie, as long as they are willing to look past casting that doesn’t mirror the video games. The movie premieres in theaters Friday, February 18. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon.
