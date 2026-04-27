Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained Follow-Up Getting A Movie Adaptation Was Not On My 2026 Bingo Card
This is unexpected, but welcomed all the same.
Django Unchained is getting a sequel movie, but there are several caveats to immediately address. No, it's not Quentin Tarantino's final movie, at least not at the moment. But the acclaimed director is involved in the upcoming movie in one way, as moviegoers will see the Django team up with the iconic masked hero, Zorro. Yes, this is a legitimate thing that's in development.
A new report from Deadline says that award-winning writer Brian Helgeland is working on Django/Zorro, which was rumored to be in the works going back many years now. Tarantino isn't lined up to direct, but he's given his blessing, and I'm thrilled all the same after reading up on the details of this project that I didn't have on my bingo card for 2026.
Django/Zorro Is Originally Based On A Crossover Comic Written By Quentin Tarantino
This crossover didn't come out of thin air, as Django/Zorro first came from a comic series co-written by Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner. The story was set years after the satisfying revenge film, and picked up with Django still traveling the West and working as a bounty hunter.Article continues below
During his travels, he crosses paths with an older Diego de la Vega, otherwise known as Zorro. Together, they team up to help save some indigenous peoples from servitude. I grazed over the plot, but that's only because I think readers owe it to themselves to check out this acclaimed story.
Brian Helgeland is another exciting piece of this announcement as well, as he's penned or co-penned screenplays for plenty of acclaimed and fan-favorite movies such as Payback, Mystic River, L.A. Confidential, A Knight's Tale, Man on Fire and others. (Where's my Elm Street 4: Dream Master fans at?)
Assuming Jaime Foxx Is Back As Django, Who Will Play Zorro?
One interesting note about this project is that it doesn't seem to be connected to the script that Jerrod Carmichael worked on with Quentin Tarantino. It's also noteworthy that the story will deviate from the acclaimed story, with Deadline noting that a younger Zorro will be introduced rather than the older version of Vega from the story.
It's an interesting twist that has me wondering if Sony's plan is to use Django to soft-reboot the Zorro franchise for a new generation. With two decades having passed since Antonio Banderas' The Legend of Zorro and The Mask of Zorro, it seems it's time for Hollywood to pass the torch to another young actor.
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As for Django, I would be shocked if Jamie Foxx didn't reprise his iconic role. Especially if the goal is to introduce a new, younger actor as Zorro, then Foxx would be the star power that brings people out to see Django/Zorro. The actor struggled with health issues a couple of years ago, but appears healthier and has had a healthy string of appearances in movies as of late.
We're going to have to wait for more details on Django/Zorro, but I'm excited to hear this movie finally sounds like it's going to happen. Of course, it still has a long way to go, so we'll wait for more details and keep our fingers crossed we eventually see it go into production.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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