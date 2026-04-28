90 Day: The Single Life Dropped A Shocking Update On Gino And Natalie's Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Art of the Slow Fade." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life's story between Natalie and Gino seemingly came to an end, and not at all in the way I expected. After successfully winning her back, blowing it, and then winning her back again, Gino contacted Natalie via video chat to let her know he thought it was best if they just stayed friends going forward.

Just when I thought we were waiting on Natalie to tell him it's not working out, he was the one to walk away. The 2026 TV schedule just can't stop delivering curveballs when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé, as Gino left a woman who actually liked going to strip clubs.

Article continues below

Why Gino Broke Things Off With Natalie

Gino broke things off with Natalie because he felt there wasn't a path forward in their relationship after hearing her daughter's brutal phone call about him. He thought it was clear enough that Isabella wasn't going to see him as a father figure, and that was important for him in a relationship.

While he hasn't talked about it much on 90 Day: The Single Life, Gino has wanted children for a while. Whether that meant adopting his partner's children or having his own, he hoped he could experience fatherhood in some way. It was part of the reason that Jasmine Pineda's revelation that she was pregnant with another man's baby was so painful to him, so I credit him for at least knowing what he wants.

Will Gino Return On Future Seasons Of 90 Day Fiancé?

Assuming that Natalie is out of the picture, I do wonder if we'll see Gino on future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. The 57-year-old has now had two relationships fall apart on reality television, and may figure he's better off pursuing relationships off camera. Big Ed Brown made that decision and doesn't seem to have regrets about it.

On the flip side, Colt Johnson is currently in the midst of having his third relationship implode on 90 Day Fiancé, four if you include the woman he left Cortney Reardanz for. Honestly, I'm not sure which side of the spectrum Gino would fall on, but he does seem invested in trying to find his soulmate. I guess he'll have to ask himself if he finds the odds of that happening better or worse if he continues to appear on reality television.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As much as I'd like to think that Gino and Natalie are totally done, I wouldn't rule out news at the tell-all that they reconciled out of the blue. I guess we'll have to wait and see!