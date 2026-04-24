I Just Found Out A Horror Movie That I Thought No One Saw Is Getting A Sequel, And I Instantly Have An Idea For It
What a pleasant jump scare.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There are a lot of upcoming horror movies on the way that totally make sense. Obviously, we’re getting another Terrifier movie after the character’s viral success, and I cannot wait to see the next chapter of A Quiet Place after Part II’s cliffhanging ending. But, I just heard about a horror follow-up that I didn’t see coming, but am totally on board for.
I Wasn't Expecting This Horror Movie To Get A Sequel, But Yay!
On Valentine’s Day weekend of last year, a movie called Heart Eyes hit theaters, and as a fan of both horror movies and rom-coms, I had a blast with it. It’s basically a slasher about a serial killer known as the Heart Eyes Killer who targets couples on V-Day. The movie follows two co-workers (played by Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) who get mistaken as a couple while on a work dinner on the holiday and have to do everything they can to dodge the gruesome psychopath.
It ended up being one of our favorite 2025 horror movies – but it was definitely the most underrated. While I really enjoyed it, it felt like no one was really talking about it when it came out, and considering it made $33.1 million globally on an estimated budget of $18 million, I really didn’t think we’d see a sequel. But lucky for us, The Hollywood Reporter found out that Paramount and Spyglass have greenlit a sequel. Director Josh Ruben is directing again from a story by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. No word on casting right now.Article continues below
My Idea For Heart Eyes 2
So, the thing I really loved about Heart Eyes is how it kind of took shots at modern romance – starting with its gory opening scene that happened during an Instagram-y proposal. While it was definitely a horror movie, it also served as a romantic comedy, too. I think it would be fun if the sequel followed another couple completely different from Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding’s characters – though I would love it if they made a cameo so we can get an update on their relationship.
I’m imagining it may be about a longtime couple who are on the rocks on a Valentine's Day date when they become targeted by Heart Eyes, and perhaps fall back in love while trying to stay alive, or something like that. I think it would keep the franchise fresh, and keep it away from what happens too much in horror films, where I feel like the protagonists seem way too unlucky to be in the same circumstance twice.
You can watch Heart Eyes right now with a Netflix subscription, and look forward to Heart Eyes’ theatrical release on February 11, 2028.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.