I Just Found Out A Horror Movie That I Thought No One Saw Is Getting A Sequel, And I Instantly Have An Idea For It

There are a lot of upcoming horror movies on the way that totally make sense. Obviously, we’re getting another Terrifier movie after the character’s viral success, and I cannot wait to see the next chapter of A Quiet Place after Part II’s cliffhanging ending. But, I just heard about a horror follow-up that I didn’t see coming, but am totally on board for.

I Wasn't Expecting This Horror Movie To Get A Sequel, But Yay!

On Valentine’s Day weekend of last year, a movie called Heart Eyes hit theaters, and as a fan of both horror movies and rom-coms, I had a blast with it. It’s basically a slasher about a serial killer known as the Heart Eyes Killer who targets couples on V-Day. The movie follows two co-workers (played by Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) who get mistaken as a couple while on a work dinner on the holiday and have to do everything they can to dodge the gruesome psychopath.

It ended up being one of our favorite 2025 horror movies – but it was definitely the most underrated. While I really enjoyed it, it felt like no one was really talking about it when it came out, and considering it made $33.1 million globally on an estimated budget of $18 million, I really didn’t think we’d see a sequel. But lucky for us, The Hollywood Reporter found out that Paramount and Spyglass have greenlit a sequel. Director Josh Ruben is directing again from a story by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. No word on casting right now.

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(Image credit: Sony)

My Idea For Heart Eyes 2

So, the thing I really loved about Heart Eyes is how it kind of took shots at modern romance – starting with its gory opening scene that happened during an Instagram-y proposal. While it was definitely a horror movie, it also served as a romantic comedy, too. I think it would be fun if the sequel followed another couple completely different from Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding’s characters – though I would love it if they made a cameo so we can get an update on their relationship.

I’m imagining it may be about a longtime couple who are on the rocks on a Valentine's Day date when they become targeted by Heart Eyes, and perhaps fall back in love while trying to stay alive, or something like that. I think it would keep the franchise fresh, and keep it away from what happens too much in horror films, where I feel like the protagonists seem way too unlucky to be in the same circumstance twice.

You can watch Heart Eyes right now with a Netflix subscription, and look forward to Heart Eyes’ theatrical release on February 11, 2028.