Someone Unearthed Jeff Goldblum's Secret Jurassic Park Message At The End Of PlayStation's Lost World Game, And I've Found My Nostalgia Fix This Week
Are you old enough to remember this one?
Video games and movies have always had a close relationship. It’s perfectly normal nowadays to see a movie based on a hit video game, and some of those movies are even good. Years ago, it was much more likely to see a video game based on a hit movie, and those games were almost always bad. Although, the game based on The Lost World: Jurassic Park had one hell of an ending.
The game for the original PlayStation based on The Lost World: Jurassic Park isn’t a particularly great game. Frankly, it's not exactly based on one of the best Jurassic Park movies to begin with, though it's far from the worst movie tie-in game ever made. It does, however, have one of the most iconic endings in the history of the medium. A post containing the entire ending was recently put on Instagram, and it has continued to blow up, as more people discover a video of Jeff Goldblum congratulating them for beating the game, then telling them to turn off the machine and go outside. Check it out.
I have to say, if I spent hours of my life beating a video game, only to have a celebrity come on the screen and basically tell me I just wasted all my time and I should touch grass, I’d probably be upset. I certainly was when my parents said it. But somehow, when Jeff Goldblum does it, it doesn’t feel that bad.
I don’t even remember when I first saw this video. I don’t think I ever actually beat The Lost World game myself, but maybe I had a friend who did. Still, for the era of the original PlayStation, this is actually a great video game ending. Getting a real video of one of the actors from the franchise, who looks like he filmed it during a break on the set, is the sort of thing that couldn’t have happened in previous console games.
Today, video game tie-ins to big movies are a fairly rare occurrence. While they sometimes succeeded in selling well off of name recognition alone, they were frequently terrible due to often-shorted production windows and a frequent relief that since they had the name recognition, money simply didn’t need to be spent.
While a handful of games based on Jurassic World have come out over the years since the rebooted franchise launched, there was never a direct tie-in game that was based on the plot of any of the films. It makes me want to get a game based on the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth where Scarlett Johansson or Mahershala Ali tell me to go outside. That alone would be worth playing through it.
