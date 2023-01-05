University Of Idaho Suspect’s Sister Did A Horror Movie About A College Stabbing

The investigation into the recent tragic stabbing deaths at the University of Idaho continues to progress, with a suspect currently in custody. Accused assailant Bryan Kohberger is now in Idaho, after proceedings saw him transported from his previous location, a jail in his home state of Pennsylvania. As the story of Kohberger’s supposed actions develops, an unfortunate coincidence has arisen in the process thanks to his sister’s role in a film that also involved a college stabbing.

You won’t find Two Days Back among the 2023 new movie releases , nor would you see this project on any iteration of the list of upcoming horror movies .That’s because this indie horror film in question was released back in 2011. It’s also the only acting credit for actor Amanda Kohberger, Bryan’s sister. The story sees a killer murdering a group of eco-activist college students, with stabbings included in the variety of deaths that took place in this project.

Press outlets like TMZ contacted the film’s director Kevin Boon, as not only was Amanda Kohberger’s participation a link to these very real tragedies, but apparently so is the plot. Commenting on this development, Boon stated Amanda had never spoken of Bryan, nor did he know of their relation until the recent press coverage. This is a claim that the director also made in his interview with the New York Post .

As far as the working relationship between director and star went, Kevin Boon claimed no deeper connection to Amanda Kohberger, only really knowing that she came from Pennsylvania. In his interview with TMZ, Boon claimed that he only knew that fact because of Amanda needing to drive back to Idaho for reshoots on Two Days Back. All of these questions come from a newfound interest for the project, because of the supposed parallels the movie has with the crimes Brian Kohberger is currently being held in connection to.

On November 13, 2022 University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death at the house they shared off campus. In the weeks that followed, there was supposed evidence gathered that placed Kohberger at the scene of the crime, as well as traveling in areas in close proximity.

Sadly, the potential connection between Bryan Kohberger’s alleged hand in these killings has made this movie a source of much conversation. Should you be interested, you can see the trailer for Two Days Back, shared below:

The similarities between the real-life murders and those depicted in Two Days Back have been a subject of discussion, as seen in the interview sourced above. This might be a similarity that’s examined more closely as time goes on. At the moment, it doesn’t seem that anyone involved with the investigation has claimed to believe that this potential connection is anything beyond a mere coincidence. Though some of the local media in Moscow, Idaho are already concerned with the popularity of true crime shows complicating matters, as local message boards are already abuzz .