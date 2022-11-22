Unlike Lily-Rose Depp, Pierce Brosnan’s Kids Get Candid About Feeling Their Nepotism
Nepotism had been a hot topic for famous kids like Lily-Rose Depp and Pierce Bosnan's sons.
For as long as there have been celebrities, there have been famous kids. And when these children of privilege end up having their own success in the industry, talks of nepotism are bound to happen. Lily-Rose Depp recently got into hot water with a fellow model over her response to being identified as a “nepo baby.” And unlike Lily-Rose, Pierce Brosnan's kids have gotten candid about feelings on their nepotism.
Lily-Rose Depp is a model and actress, who has been clear that she wants her talents to stand on their own, regardless of her famous father Johnny Depp. But Pierce Brosnan’s two sons Paris and Dylan seemingly have another attitude about being part of a famous family. As 21-year old Paris spoke to E! News about the subject of nepotism, saying:
Well, there you have it. It seems like Paris Brosnan isn’t too bothered by association with his James Bond alum father, or any chatter that might follow him regarding nepotism. Instead, he feels grateful to be given so many opportunities, and is aiming to work hard and find his own path. Pretty refreshing, right?
As previously mentioned, Lily-Rose Depp got into hot water with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti over comments she made about nepotism. The Voyagers actress spoke to Elle about about backlash she’s faced over her famous father, saying:
While Lily-Rose Depp clarified her comments and made it clear that she can’t compare her job to that of a doctor, this comment soon went viral. Eventually this lead to model Vittoria Ceretti tearing into Depp on her personal Instagram stories, and explaining some of the real financial and personal struggles that came as she was getting established in her career. One has to wonder if she might appreciate the comments given recently by Paris Brosnan.
Despite any chatter, Lily-Rose Depp has a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu movie. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. And her famous father is also in the midst of a comeback, including his first post-trial movie.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.