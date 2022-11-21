Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Says She’s Not A Nepo Baby, Gets Slammed By Italian Model
Lily-Rose Depp's comments about nepotism have earned her the ire of model Vittoria Ceretti.
Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, thanks to his years playing a variety of characters on the big screen. Most recently he’s made headlines thanks to his ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard, as well as the growing career of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. And while she claims she’s not a nepo baby, Lily-Rose was recently slammed by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. Here’s how the situation played out.
Over the last few years Lily-Rose Depp has had a thriving career as an actress and model. But as is often the case for the children of famous celebrities, she’s been accused of nepotism more than once. She recently spoke to Elle about this discourse, sharing her thoughts on those who might diminish her accomplishments. Unfortunately, it got a big reaction from model Vittoria Ceretti. Depp was quoted by the outlet saying:
While Lily-Rose Depp was careful to clarify her comments and not compare her career to that of a doctor, her point is made clear. Namely that one’s name and claims of nepotism shouldn’t negate their training and accomplishments. And these comments would end up getting a more widespread life online thanks to a burgeoning feud with another model.
After Lily-Rose Depp’s interview with Elle started circulating online, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti issued a response on her Instagram story, which were screenshotted bv Diet Prada. In a series of posts, the 24 year-old model weighed in on nepotism claims, and the difficult time she had coming up in the industry. As she posted,
She certainly didn’t mince her words here. And while some might think that models have it all, Vittoria Ceretti’s post shows just how difficult it was to be established in the industry. And that meant some serious stakes and financial worries. It’s for this reason that she seemingly has such an issue with Lily-Rose Depp’s assessment of her own career.
There’s been talk about nepotism in the entertainment industry for years, with plenty of established working actors nowadays having famous parents. Lily-Rose Depp’s name has certainly been roped into this discourse, as she was seen modeling and appearing in films like Voyagers. Many of these projects have come out as her father has been breaking the internet thanks to his ongoing legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. Vittoria Caretti further posted on Instagram about the comments by Lily-Rose Depp, saying:
Is it too late for “nepo baby” to be the official word of the year? Clearly there’s a ring to it, and it’s being used quite liberally when speaking about famous kids-turned-professionals like Lily-Rose Depp. She’s no doubt going to have to prove herself to many naysayers out there, and there are plenty of other beloved figures who have faced nepotism chatter, including Maya Hawke and Jack Quaid.
Lily-Rose Depp has a few upcoming movies coming down the line including Robert Eggers’ take on Nosferatu. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. And buckle up, as her famous father Johnny Depp is seemingly in the midst of his post-trial comeback.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
