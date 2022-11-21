Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Says She’s Not A Nepo Baby, Gets Slammed By Italian Model

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, thanks to his years playing a variety of characters on the big screen. Most recently he’s made headlines thanks to his ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard , as well as the growing career of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. And while she claims she’s not a nepo baby, Lily-Rose was recently slammed by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. Here’s how the situation played out.

Over the last few years Lily-Rose Depp has had a thriving career as an actress and model. But as is often the case for the children of famous celebrities, she’s been accused of nepotism more than once. She recently spoke to Elle about this discourse, sharing her thoughts on those who might diminish her accomplishments. Unfortunately, it got a big reaction from model Vittoria Ceretti. Depp was quoted by the outlet saying:

It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’

While Lily-Rose Depp was careful to clarify her comments and not compare her career to that of a doctor, her point is made clear. Namely that one’s name and claims of nepotism shouldn’t negate their training and accomplishments. And these comments would end up getting a more widespread life online thanks to a burgeoning feud with another model.

After Lily-Rose Depp’s interview with Elle started circulating online, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti issued a response on her Instagram story, which were screenshotted bv Diet Prada . In a series of posts, the 24 year-old model weighed in on nepotism claims, and the difficult time she had coming up in the industry. As she posted,

Yes, I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it.’ but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first 5 years of my career. Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu), but how about not being to play for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes’ with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of her/his/ mental health???? You have no fucking idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it by free day one.

She certainly didn’t mince her words here. And while some might think that models have it all, Vittoria Ceretti’s post shows just how difficult it was to be established in the industry. And that meant some serious stakes and financial worries. It’s for this reason that she seemingly has such an issue with Lily-Rose Depp’s assessment of her own career.

There’s been talk about nepotism in the entertainment industry for years, with plenty of established working actors nowadays having famous parents. Lily-Rose Depp’s name has certainly been roped into this discourse, as she was seen modeling and appearing in films like Voyagers . Many of these projects have come out as her father has been breaking the internet thanks to his ongoing legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard . Vittoria Caretti further posted on Instagram about the comments by Lily-Rose Depp, saying:

I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please, appreciate and know the place you come from.

Is it too late for “nepo baby” to be the official word of the year? Clearly there’s a ring to it, and it’s being used quite liberally when speaking about famous kids-turned-professionals like Lily-Rose Depp. She’s no doubt going to have to prove herself to many naysayers out there, and there are plenty of other beloved figures who have faced nepotism chatter, including Maya Hawke and Jack Quaid.