Unpacking The Wild Night Chris Evans Sent Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth And Co An 'Assemble' Text

It sounds like Chris Evans knows how to get a party going and, back in the day, the original Avengers cast was apparently more than happy to go along with his shenanigans. The stars of the Marvel franchise previously opened up about a particularly fun night that they had together, and it's since become the stuff of legend. At the center of this story is a text is an "assemble" text, and Evans apparently sent that to Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and more. What followed was a full night that we'll break down.

The evening in question took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico while the stars were shooting one of the Marvel films. During a panel at New York Comic Con , Clark Gregg, who played Phil Coulson in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, recalled getting Evans' text. Unsurprisingly, his great take on receiving it garnered applause from the crowd:

My favorite text I may have ever gotten in my life was from Chris Evans and it just said, "Assemble." Albuquerque may never recover from that evening.

While those on the dais joked that a lot of details from that night should not be said legally in public, the giddy cast did seem excited to unpack some of the exciting details from that night. Tom Hiddleston -- who was also present for the panel -- hilariously recounted an exchange between Evans and Chris Hemsworth that was undeniably funny, and it involved Evans trying to figure out how Hemsworth obtained his physique for playing Thor. Hiddleston also dropped light details about the activities that proceeded that query:

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There was some dancing involved, but I remember looking back to the only two people in the club who weren't dancing: Messers Evans and Hemsworth. I heard Chris [Evans] saying, "But how do you get this [pointing to his shoulder/bicep] to here?" And Chris Hemsworth saying, "I don't know, mate. Like, just work out and stuff."

So, even when the actors were all in superhero shape, they were apparently still trying to figure out how to be as ripped as Chris Hemsworth , who definitely achieved a look fit for a norse god. Even if they weren’t all like Hemsworth, they all looked pretty good, including Scarlett Johansson, who also joined the boys for the partying that evening as well.

According to Gregg, Johansson was showing off some particularly incredible dance moves, which came as an absolute shock to some other people who happened to be celebrating a birthday in the same VIP lounge. Gregg recalled: