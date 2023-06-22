Chris Hemsworth Reveals Tom Hiddleston Is Not In The Infamous Avengers Chat, But There Is A Consolation Prize

Even when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers aren’t together, they maintain a trusty line of communication open with one another. Last November, Chris Hemsworth mentioned that there’s an Avengers group chat when he shared how he and Robert Downey Jr. reacted to Chris Evans being named Sexiest Man Alive. Unfortunately, Tom Hiddleston, who’s been playing Loki just as long as Hemsworth’s been Thor, is not part of this chat, but the God of Thunder actor did share that there’s a consolation prize.

While promoting Extraction 2, the 2023 new movie release that premiered to Netflix subscribers last weekend, Hemsworth stopped by British GQ to participate in the outlet’s Actually Me segment, where he visited various websites to answer questions, reply to comments, etc. Over on YouTube, someone asked in the comments section of a Hemsworth interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! if an Avengers text chain meant that Hiddleston was left out, prompting him to respond:

Yeh, ‘cause he’s not an Avenger. But I text Tom on the side, we have a good friendship, but yeah, Avengers text chain. Sorry, Tom.

To quote Will Smith’s Genie from 2019’s Aladdin, this is a case where “the deal is in the details.” If this were a text chain for actors who starred in 2012’s The Avengers, then it would be an outrage for Tom Hiddleston not to be in it since Loki was that movie’s main antagonist, as one would know as they make their way through the Marvel movies in order. Instead, this is a text chain for actors who play Avengers, and while nowadays Hiddleston is playing an alternate, redeemed version of the God of Mischief in the Loki series available for Disney+ subscribers to watch, he’s in no way one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Therefore, membership in this chat is understandably denied to him.

But at least Hiddleston and Hemsworth have their own sidechat going; frankly, I’d be surprised if these two didn’t text at all given that they’ve co-starred in six Marvel movies, including Loki’s brief appearances in Avengers: Endgame. In fact, they should take this a step further and start a group chat for actors who’ve been in the Thor movies, like Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, etc. That’d provide a different kind of MCU exclusive haven where Hiddleston wouldn’t be excluded and the likes of people like Downey, Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner wouldn’t be allowed entry. Mark Ruffalo, though, would get to be part of both clubs since he was in Thor: Ragnarok.

Although Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are both still part of the MCU, they haven’t shared major screen time together since the original Loki was killed at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Hemsworth most recently starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, and while his next MCU appearance hasn’t been nailed down yet, he is still game to reprise the God of Thunder, albeit with a major condition. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, Hiddleston is leading the Loki series, which returns for Season 2 later this year, but most recently, he popped up in one of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s end-credits scenes, which laid groundwork for the Disney+ show’s sophomore outing.

We here at CinemaBlend will continue sharing updates on where things stand with these actors on the MCU front as part of our coverage of upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows. Along with Hemsworth having reprised Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, he’s starring in next year’s Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, while Hiddleston is set to lead The Life of Chuck with Mark Hamill.